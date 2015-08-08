Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Losing streaks die hard, and Friday night the Minnesota Twins had to drag their five-game losing streak off the stage kicking and screaming. They can only hope that their 10-9 win over Cleveland can propel them into a streak in the opposite direction.

“When you get a win when you haven’t had one for an extended period of time, when wins have been so tough to come by, it’s nice to get one like this,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor.

The Twins desperately needed a win, having come to Cleveland after getting swept by the Blue Jays in a four-game series in Toronto. The Twins are still in second place in the AL Central, but a distant second to first place Kansas City.

The wild card is the Twins’ best opportunity to reach the postseason for the first time since 2010. Minnesota started the play Friday three games out of the second wild card spot, but with two teams, Baltimore and Texas, between them and that spot.

A momentum-generating win was what the Twins needed Friday, and it’s what they got, albeit in unconventional fashion, blowing an early 6-0 lead, falling behind 9-7, then rallying in the ninth inning for a 10-9 victory.

“It’s unfortunate we got off to a good start, but then had to battle back like that, but somehow we rallied,” said Molitor.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-2, 3.89) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 8-8, 3.98)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Herrmann was recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Friday’s game. In 23 games at Rochester Herrmann hit .260, with one home run and six RBIs.

--RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Friday’s game. In 40 relief appearances at Rochester, Achter was 4-2 with a 2.82 ERA.

--C Eric Fryer was designated for assignment prior to Friday’s game. In seven games with the Twins, Fryer was 3-for-18 (.167) with two RBIs.

--RHP Tyler Duffey was optioned to Triple-A Rochester prior to Friday’s game. Duffey, who was called up from Rochester on Aug. 3, appeared in one game and gave up six runs and five hits in two innings.

--OF Torii Hunter has played more career games (202) and has more career hits (218), runs (113) and doubles (46) against the Indians than any active major league player. Not surprisingly, Hunter on Friday went 3-for-5 with a single, double, home run and three RBIs. The home run was Hunter’s 21st career home run at Progressive Field, the second most of any visiting player, behind Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera’s 23. “He’s really beat us up. I’ve seen him do that for too many years,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona of Hunter.

--RHP Ervin Santana will start Saturday’s game. Santana has a career record of 3-9 with a 4.09 ERA in 18 career starts vs. the Indians. However, on July 27, 2011, as a member of the Angels, Santana pitched a no-hitter against the Indians in a 3-1 win at Progressive Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That would have been a difficult one to swallow.” -- Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor, on the close win that almost wasn’t against Cleveland on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he could return Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester Aug. 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson