Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Bad went to worse for the Minnesota Twins over the weekend.

After beginning their seven-game road trip by getting swept in a four-game series in Toronto, the Twins moved on to Cleveland and lost two of three games to the last-place Indians.

Worse yet for the Twins, they almost got no-hit in the last game of the trip, an 8-1 loss to the Indians on Sunday, in which Corey Kluber came within seven outs of a no-hitter.

“A no-hitter probably would have been par for the course the way we’ve been going lately,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor, whose team lost eight of its last 10 games and Sunday concluded a dismal 1-6 trip.

One reason for the Twins’ freefall is their starting pitchers have been struggling. In losing two of the three games of the Cleveland series, the Twins’ three starting pitchers, Mike Pelfrey, Ervin Santana and Phil Hughes, combined to give up 22 runs in nine innings, a 22.00 ERA. Cleveland hit .592 (29-for-49) vs. the three Twins starters.

“It’s been a rough week, there’s no two ways about it. And there are no magical answers,” said Molitor. The Twins now return home to play six games, three each against Texas and Cleveland. A turnaround will have to start with improved starting pitchers. In losing six of seven on their trip to Toronto and Cleveland the Twins’ starting pitchers had a 13.83 ERA.

“We’ve just got to dig deeper and work harder,” Molitor said. “This is a gut check time. We need to find a way to be competitive again. Winning is great, but we haven’t even been competitive lately.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-9, 3.47 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-9, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes only lasted three innings in his 8-1 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Hughes gave up seven runs on nine hits. “It was just one of those days for Phil. They were able to put up big numbers early,” said manager Paul Molitor.

--DH Joe Mauer halted a bid for a no-hitter by RHP Corey Kluber by stroking a clean single to left field with two outs in the seventh inning. No surprise there. Mauer has 172 hits in his career against Cleveland. Among active players only OF Torii Hunter (218) and Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera (199) have more career hits against the Indians than Mauer.

--OF Torii Hunter was given a day off Sunday, partly because Cleveland started RHP Corey Kluber. Hunter’s career batting average vs. Kluber is .167, with seven strikeouts in 18 at-bats.

--3B Miguel Sano was 0-for-3 on Sunday and did not have a good trip to Toronto and Cleveland. Sano hit .200 on the trip (5-for-25). In the three-game series in Cleveland Sano was 2-for-12 (.167) with seven strikeouts.

--C Eric Fryer, designated for assignment prior to Friday’s game, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. In seven games with the Twins, Fryer was 3-for-18 (.167) with two RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I looked up and in the eighth inning he (Kluber) had only thrown about 17 balls, or about two an inning. He was on cruise control most of the day.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a loss to the Indians on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he could return Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson