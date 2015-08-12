Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With their playoff hopes fading faster than daylight during the dog days of August, the offense of the Minnesota Twins came alive just in the nick of time to save what could have been a devastating loss Tuesday.

Minnesota rallied with two runs in the eighth inning then came through with two outs in the ninth to salvage the first game of a crucial six-game homestand with a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Nine days ago, the Twins controlled the second wild-card spot, then proceeded to go 1-6 on a road trip to Toronto and Cleveland. By the time play concluded Tuesday, the Twins were fifth in the American League wild card standings, one-half game ahead of the Rangers and three back of the Los Angeles Angels for the final spot.

Minnesota mustered only two hits against Rangers right-hander Yovani Gallardo despite a quality outing from right-hander Kyle Gibson, who allowed two runs in six innings.

Things had gotten so bad on the road that the team had its second closed-door meeting in the last 10 days prior to Tuesday’s game. The results may speak for themselves.

“Every once in a while you have meeting where things can kind of change a little bit,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Guys trying to pick each other up the best way they can.”

Unlike the meeting a week ago in Toronto, Tuesday’s gathering was of the players-only variety. Molitor said he hoped it would help get things in the right direction.

“I had a meeting last week in Toronto. How have we done since then?” Molitor asked rhetorically.

Molitor said he couldn’t recall how many players-only meetings he was a part of during his playing days, but said it often affords players an opportunity to get things off their chest that they wouldn’t with management around.

”Sometimes 15 players want to stand up and be heard and sometimes it’s only one,“ Molitor said. You might get jacked up a little bit but now you’ve got to find a way to sustain that, whatever notion you decide to establish and find a way to carry it out.”

Asked after the win if the team will consider another team meeting Wednesday, Molitor smiled.

“You better go to Torii (Hunter‘s) locker and ask him that,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 7-6, 3.91 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-7, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer doubled in the eighth inning, his second hit of the night. The double was the 330th of his career, surpassing Tony Oliva for second on the Twins’ all-time list.

--RHP Kyle Gibson allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings, striking out seven. Gibson has four quality starts over his last five outings at Target Field and has a 3.12 ERA here in 80 2/3 innings pitched this season. He became the first Twins pitcher this season to reach 100 strikeouts.

--SS Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a walk-off double in the ninth inning. It was the third career walk-off hit for Escobar and first since April 3, 2013 against Detroit.

--DH Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and a walk. His RBI double in the eighth inning drove in Mauer and tied the game at 2. Sano has now hit safely in 15 of his 17 career games at Target Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve talked about various games and how they might influence future (games). I think we’ve found out, it doesn’t always have a huge effect. Every once in a while there will be a carry over, but it was a nice way to salvage the first game of a homestand.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he could return Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson