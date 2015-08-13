Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins rookie designated hitter Miguel Sano has impressed nearly everybody with his ability and approach at the plate over the first month of his major league career.

Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers, Sano had his best game yet.

Sano blasted two homers, had three hits and knocked in six RBIs as the Twins hammered the Texas Rangers 11-1 at Target Field, assuring Minnesota of a series win with the finale of the three-game set coming Thursday afternoon.

“It’s been a pleasure to have him here,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I’ve been around him enough to know he’s really hungered to get here. It’s been to our benefit that we’ve been able to get him up here and insert him into our lineup.”

But Sano’s breakout performance Wednesday wasn’t all that surprising. His advanced approach at the plate is far beyond his age. On Wednesday, he became the youngest player in Twins history with a five RBI-game. The next inning, he tied a franchise rookie with his sixth RBI with a sacrifice fly -- this after hitting nearly 900 feet worth of home runs in his prior two at-bats.

”(Pitchers) are pitching me a lot of off-speed, more than Double-A,“ Sano said. ”I try to make adjustments every at-bat, to read the pitcher and I try to hit a good pitch every time.

“When they make a mistake I need to wait for that.”

In addition to his world-class power, Sano has shown remarkable patience. In his final at-bat of the night on Wednesday, Sano worked out of a 1-2 hole to draw a walk, his 23rd of the season.

That patience has come from studying the veteran players around him.

“He continues to show remarkable patience in his at-bats,” Molitor said. “Paying attention on the side to see how the guys are pitching, particularly to other right-handers.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-4, 3.74 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-3, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Miguel Sano went 3-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and a sacrifice fly. He drove in six runs, tying a Twins rookie record. Sano now has seven homers this season, six of which have come at Target Field, where he is hitting .367 this season. The multi-homer game was the first of Sano’s career.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey got the win, going seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits and a walk. It was Pelfrey’s first win since June 7 against Milwaukee. Pelfrey has been strong at home this season, going 4-2 with a 1.97 ERA in 11 starts.

--CF Aaron Hicks tied a career high with four hits, including a leadoff home run. The leadoff blast was the first of his career and was Minnesota’s seventh this season, first by someone other than Brian Dozier. Hicks also scored four runs. Hicks is hitting .326 with four homers and 14 RBIs since the All-Star break.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. His third inning hit snapped a personal 0-for-14 skid. It was Plouffe’s 24th multi-hit game this season, tied for second-most on the team with Joe Mauer, three behind Dozier.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two months ago, they kicked my butt pretty good. That was extra motivation coming into today.” -- Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey, after a win vs. Texas on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he could return Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson