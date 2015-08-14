Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins pitcher Phil Hughes will head to the 15-day disabled list on Thursday, opening up a spot in the club’s rotation and forcing the team to juggle some things around this weekend against the Cleveland Indians.

Hughes was scheduled to start the series opener on Friday. But that will now be left to righty Trevor May, who began the season as a starter but has worked exclusively out of the bullpen for the last five weeks.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he’s hoping to get about 50 pitches out of May, which may mean three innings.

“Four would be a real bonus,” Molitor said.

The club believes May’s future is as a starter but moved him to the pen this season because of an influx of veterans in the starting rotation. For the most part, the starters have remained fairly healthy and when Ervin Santana returned from suspension early last month, that forced May to the ‘pen.

“Starting is just pitching, I guess,” May said. “Fortunately, it’s against a team we just saw and I was able to get in a couple of times against them. It’s a good way to start.”

Hughes is headed to the DL with inflammation in his lower back, an issue he’s had a couple of times before when he played for the New York Yankees. He got a cortisone shot on Thursday, which has worked for him in the past, and the Twins believe he’ll miss just the 15 days.

“I felt it a little bit in Cleveland and it got worse during my bullpen on Tuesday,” Hughes said. “I will rest for a few days before getting back to baseball activities as soon as possible.”

That means May will make two starts; one Friday and another next week against the Baltimore Orioles. At least that’s the plan. Beyond that, a trip back to the bullpen could be in the cards for May.

“If that’s the case, I‘m more than happy to do it,” May said “Routine-wise, you’re in kind of a different shape. But it’s an adjustment we’re going to have to make. I’ve switched one way, so I’ll switch back.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (LHP Corey Kluber, 7-12, 3.46 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 8-7, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sore lower back. Hughes is 10-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 23 outings this season.

--RHP Trevor May is expected to replace RHP Phil Hughes in the rotation. May is 8-7 with a 4.09 ERA, but made his last 13 appearances out of the bullpen.

--RHP Ervin Santana lasted six-plus innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks, but did not figure into the final decision. Santana has allowed at least five runs in three of his last four starts and has seen his ERA balloon to 5.66 this season. Santana has allowed nine home runs in 47 2/3 innings pitched, a rate of 1.70 homers per nine innings.

--1B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. For Plouffe, the homer was his 16th of the season, 11 of which have come at Target Field. Seven of those have been solo homers. Plouffe’s 45 home runs at Target Field are the most by any player.

--CF Aaron Hicks went 1-for-5 with a single. He is hitting .320 since the All-Star break, with four homers, one triple and 14 RBIs over that span. Hicks is averaging a hit per game against the Rangers in 11 career games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a winnable game. Kind of disappointing when you have a chance to complete a three-game sweep. We let this one slip away.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a loss to Texas on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he could return Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson