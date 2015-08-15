Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins merry-go-round pitching staff continued to spin on Friday when the club announced that reliever Blaine Boyer was headed to the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.

Boyer, who hasn’t pitched in a game since Aug. 8, has generally been a solid find for the Twins this season, accumulating a 2.98 ERA to go with a 2-4 record. He was especially good over the first month, spending time as the Twins’ eighth inning guy during their red-hot run in the month of May, but hasn’t been as good since the beginning of June, with an ERA of 3.98 over that span.

Still, losing Boyer in the backend of an already taxed bullpen will be a loss.

”When I first about it a couple of days ago, he hadn’t pitched for a couple of days,“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ”That’s something that you can’t take lightly.

Boyer’s injury is just the latest one for a Twins staff that has now seen three pitchers hit the disabled list in the last couple of weeks.

Left-handed starter Tommy Milone has been out for two weeks with a sore throwing elbow, but is scheduled to return on Sunday.

Right-hander Phil Hughes was placed on the disabled list on Friday, which meant the Twins had to go with a bullpen start. Trevor May, who began the season as a starter, pitched the first three innings and could get another start in place of Hughes next week.

Tyler Duffey will be recalled on Saturday to start, giving Milone an extra day to recover.

All that shuffling in the rotation has forced the Twins to move things around in the bullpen.

Michael Tonkin was added when Hughes was placed on the disabled list. He gave up a run in two-third of an inning in Friday’s 6-1 loss to Cleveland and hasn’t been especially good in several stints with Minnesota.

May, who is temporarily in the rotation, is no longer available for Molitor late in games -- a role he has thrived in since moving there in July.

Duffey was shelled in his first Major League appearance in Toronto two weeks ago, but will be given another chance on Saturday to make a good impression. He will likely be headed back to Triple-A Rochester after the game so Milone can be activated.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 0-1, 27.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Blaine Boyer was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9 with right elbow inflammation. Boyer has pitched in 51 games this season, all out of the bullpen, accumulating a 2.98 ERA and a 2-4 record.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take RHP Blaine Boyer’s spot on the roster. Tonkin has a 5.73 ERA in 16 games over three different stints with the Twins this season.

--RHP Trevor May allowed two runs on five hits over three innings in a spot-start. May, who was starting for the injured Phil Hughes, had appeared out of the bullpen in 13 consecutive appearances after being bumped from the rotation in early July.

--1B Joe Mauer homered and had the only hit for the Twins on Friday. For Mauer, it was his eighth homer of the season. He has a hit in 43 of his last 50 games, batting .290 with six homers over that span.

--RHP Tyler Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Duffey has a 2.53 ERA in 85 1/3 innings at Rochester. He will start Saturday’s game against Cleveland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You let (Twins RHP Corey) Kluber settle in and it gets tougher as the day goes on.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a loss to Cleveland on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he could return Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Trevor May

RHP Tyler Duffey

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson