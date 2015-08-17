Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- From an offensive standpoint, Minnesota Twins rookie Eddie Rosario has certainly been a bright spot for Minnesota in 2015.

The 23-year-old Puerto Rico native sparked the Twins’ offense in Saturday’s win over Cleveland with a solo home run on a pitch that crossed home plate at eye level. It was his seventh home run of the year. One day later, in Sunday’s 4-1 victory, he hit his ninth triple of the season and is now batting .277 with 27 RBIs and 41 runs in 82 games.

Just as impressive as Rosario’s bat, though, has been his arm in the outfield. Both the strength and accuracy of his arm were on display Friday when Rosario threw out Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall at home plate from left field. It was the third straight game Rosario had an outfield assist.

“I think he’s probably been throwing the ball better than I remember him,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor, who used to be a roving minor league instructor in Minnesota’s system. “I knew he had a strong arm when I saw him in the system coming up. I think he’s got a lot more confidence. He’s just making plays.”

As of Sunday, Rosario has 10 outfield assists, which is tied for the seventh-most in the majors and tops among all rookie outfielders.

Minnesota once tried to convert Rosario into an infielder during his minor league tenure but ultimately switched him back to his natural position. That has paid dividends for Rosario and the Twins as the rookie continues to throw out runners on the base paths.

“It’s fun for me. I feel good, my arm,” Rosario said. “On a base hit, I try and run hard and catch the ball and throw faster. On the fly ball, I try to get in good position every time.”

Despite the fact that Rosario has shown off his strong, accurate right arm for more than half the season, teams continue to run on him. Perhaps the word will finally get around that Rosario is more than capable of nabbing base runners.

“I think people are learning that you’ve got to be a little careful,” Molitor said. “You’ve got to at least consider the fact that this guy’s shown strength and accuracy and all those type of things. It just plays into the decision of the base runner and the coaches when you have a guy making plays like he’s done so far.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-9, 3.75 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-9, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Eddie Rosario tripled in the eighth inning off Indians reliever Zach McAllister. It was Rosario’s ninth triple of the season, which ties him for the most in a season by a Twins rookie. Tony Oliva also had nine triples during his rookie year in 1964.

--1B Trevor Plouffe hit his 17th home run of the season Sunday -- a solo shot in the eighth inning against Cleveland. It was Plouffe’s 46thcareer home run at Target Field, the most of any player at the Twins’ home park since it opened in 2010.

--3B Miguel Sano stole his first career base in the majors in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game. Sano drew a leadoff walk before stealing second base. The 240-pound Sano stole 33 bases in five minor league seasons. Sunday was his 37th major league game.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco, who hasn’t pitched since May 31 due to an ankle injury, may not return to action this season. Twins general manager Terry Ryan said Sunday that it’s “not looking promising” that Nolasco will pitch again in 2015. “We’re running out of schedule,” Ryan said. Nolasco was 5-1 with a 5.51 ERA in seven starts this year.

--LHP Tommy Milone was activated off the disabled list and started Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. He had been out with a sore left elbow. He gave up one run in five innings and picked up the win to improve to 6-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m fast.” -- Twins 3B Miguel Sano, a 240-pounder, when asked about his first big league stolen base after Sunday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he was activated to be the starting pitcvher on Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Trevor May

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson