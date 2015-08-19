Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Hours before a pair of rookie relievers combined to cough up a three-run lead at Yankee Stadium, Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor didn’t seem to think three of his best relievers would be available in the late innings.

Those men would be Casey Fien, Kevin Jepsen and closer Glen Perkins.

After rookie J.R. Graham gave up a grand slam to Alex Rodriguez in Tuesday’s 8-4 loss, it turns out Molitor and the Twins had a lot more to worry about with Perkins.

Molitor said Perkins flew back to Minneapolis to get his neck looked at and he will have an MRI Wednesday. Perkins will get a cortisone injection but is not expected to be placed on the disabled list at the moment.

Perkins took the loss in Monday’s game when he pitched the 10th inning. He leads the American League with 31 saves but in nine appearances after the All-Star break, he has allowed nine earned runs in 10 1/3 innings.

Until the Twins figure out how to proceed with Perkins, who also had a neck issue last September, Jepsen could get the save opportunities. He had five with Tampa Bay before coming over in a trade July 31.

It also will mean Minnesota’s young relievers Ryan O‘Rourke and J.R. Graham will be asked to expand their roles.

They were Tuesday and neither succeeded.

“We knew it was our turn up,” said O‘Rourke, who has held opponents to eight hits in 50 at-bats in 19 career appearances. “We knew we had to go in there and do a job. Every game tends to be close and you’ve got to go in there and get out and I just didn’t do that tonight.”

O‘Rourke recorded the final two outs of the sixth but loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. Graham inherited the jam and made it worse with a 1-0 fastball to Rodriguez which became the go-ahead grand slam.

“I wanted to throw a strike,” said Graham, who has allowed runs in seven of eight appearances since the All-Star break. “I didn’t want to fall behind 2-0 but I wanted it a little bit more away. It just caught too much of the plate and he put a pretty good swing on it.”

When the game ended, it was a lamentable night for Minnesota’s bullpen and Perkins flight to Minneapolis added to the negativity.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-3, 5.66 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 12-2, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana makes his ninth start of the season Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees and will try to get a win over New York for the first time since Aug. 1, 2008 while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels. Since pitching eight innings in a 1-0 win at Yankee Stadium, Santana has gone winless in his last 10 starts against the Yankees. He last faced New York July 11, 2013 for Kansas City when he allowed eight runs and 10 hits in five innings. Santana is 5-8 with a 6.34 ERA in 16 career starts against the Yankees. Santana last pitched Thursday and did not get a decision in a 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers after allowing five runs and eight hits in six innings.

--LHP Glen Perkins flew back to Minnesota to get his neck checked out. He will have an MRI Wednesday and also get a cortisone shot. Perkins was the losing pitcher Monday and has allowed nine earned runs since the All-Star break. Perkins also had a neck issue last September.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey did not get a decision Tuesday as he allowed a run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. He threw 104 pitches and it was the 10th time this season he lasted at least 100 pitches. Pelfrey also turned a good outing on the road as he lowered his road ERA from 5.95 to 5.58.

--LHP Ryan O‘Rourke continued his effectiveness against left-handed hitters when he relieved RHP Mike Pelfrey in the sixth. He fell behind rookie 1B Greg Bird on a 3-and-0 count but ended the at-bat with a strikeout on his curveball. He also retired New York SS Didi Gregorius on the same pitch but loaded the bases in the seventh.

--DH Miguel Sano has three home runs and 10 total bases against the Yankees after homering Tuesday. Sano is the third player to hit home runs in their first game at the current Yankee Stadium. The others are Toronto’s Randy Ruiz in 2009 and Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You put the guys out there who are available. It’s not easy. Sometimes the guys get to get out of their roles. You hope they can step up and tonight they just weren’t able to do it.” -- Minnesota manager Paul Molitor, after his shorthanded bullpen failed to come through in the loss to the Yankees Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (neck) flew to Minneapolis Aug. 18 and will have an MRI and cortisone shot Aug. 19. He is not expected to be placed on the DL as of Aug. 18.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on 9the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he was activated to be the starting pitcher on Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Trevor May

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson