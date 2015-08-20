Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

Twins’ Herrmman impressed by Eovaldi’s stuff

NEW YORK -- Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Herrmman has never met New York Yankees pitcher Nathan Eovaldi despite being from Alvin, Texas, which also happens to be the same town Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is from.

Forgive Herrmann if he felt facing Eovaldi on Wednesday was a bit like facing Ryan.

Ryan had seven no-hitters during his illustrious career and for a while it seemed Eovaldi was going to get his first and do so against an offense that did not get a hit until the fifth against CC Sabathia less than 24 hours earlier.

Herrmann was the one who ended Eovaldi’s bid but there was nothing easy about it. On an 0-1 fastball clocked at 101 mph, Herrmann did just enough. He was able to get the end of his bat on the pitch and looped it over third baseman Chase Headley into shallow left field.

”It came in so fast,“ Herrmann said. ”By the time I swung, I was starting my swing, the ball was already in the catcher’s glove it seems like. That guy’s got a good fastball.

“I kind of know of the kid because I went to junior college in Alvin, Texas, where he’s from. So I heard a lot about him and it’s pretty cool to see a Texas product with such a great arm.”

Even though Hermmann is from the same town with a population of about 25,000, he never met Eovaldi. He is 2 years, 2 months older than Eovaldi and was at Alvin Community College during Eovaldi’s senior year at Alvin High School.

“That’s something else,” Herrmman said of Eovaldi’s stuff. “You don’t really see a starter throwing a 100 mph, 101, 102 and just coming out here trying to face something like that is difficult. It showed. He was getting everybody out. Luckily we had that one inning, I was able to break up the no-no and kind of got something started there. He did a heckuva of a job, he’s a heckuva pitcher. He’s got good stuff.”

Herrmann’s bloop prevented the Twins from being no-hit for the sixth time. The last time was Jered Weaver allowing one baserunner May 2, 2012, and the previous two times were David Wells’ perfect game for the Yankees on May 17, 1998, at Yankee Stadium and Ryan’s third career no-hitter Sept. 28, 1974 for the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-61

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 1-1, 6.75 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-8, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Aaron Hicks left Wednesday’s game after the top of the sixth inning with a strained left hamstring and was placed on the 15-day disabled list after the game. Hicks said he felt it running down the first line on his groundout to third base. It is the second time Hicks has had the injury. He also strained his left hamstring June 10, 2013, and missed three weeks before completing his rookie season. Hicks is batting .268 and had reached base in 30 of 40 games while batting .287 (43-for-150) since returning from a strained right forearm July 4. “For me it doesn’t really matter about myself and my stats,” Hicks said. “It’s more about the team and see how we’re doing. Of course it (stinks) but it’s all about who can be on the field right now.”

--OF Byron Buxton was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after Wednesday’s 4-3 loss in New York to replace OF Aaron Hicks, who landed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Buxton batted .189 (7-for-37) during a brief stint with the Twins in June which ended when he sprained his left thumb sliding into second base. Buxton also crashed into an outfield wall Sunday but stayed in the game and was hitting .400 in 13 games for Rochester.

--LHP Glen Perkins spent Wednesday in Minneapolis getting an MRI and a cortisone shot on his neck. The Twins did not announce the results but said he will rejoin the team in Baltimore Thursday. Since cortisone injections usually take three days to work, Perkins will try to throw after that point. Perkins was the losing pitcher Monday and has allowed nine earned runs since the All-Star break. Perkins also had a neck issue last September which eventually led to a forearm strain and elbow irritation.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen did not pitch the last two games after appearing in three straight games and likely would be Minnesota’s closer if there are save situations until Perkins returns. Jepsen has converted 10 of 26 opportunities and had five in nine chances for Tampa Bay before being traded at the non-waiver deadline. Since joining the Twins, Jepsen has allowed two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings over nine appearances. He has held opponents to four hits in 26 at-bats over his last eight outings while also not allowing any of the 14 inherited runners to score. “Jepsen is somebody I’d lean a little bit more to just through experience and how he’s throwing the ball right now,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said Wednesday morning. “That can change, day to day, depending on who’s in the best shape. As far as most experience, I’d probably say he’s the guy I’d be leaning to right now.”

--RHP Tyler Duffey makes his third career start Thursday when the Twins open a four-game series in Baltimore. He made his major league debut Aug. 5 in Toronto and is taking the place of RHP Phil Hughes. He last pitched Saturday in Cleveland and picked up his first win after allowing one hit in six shutout innings in a 4-1 win.

--RHP Ervin Santana made it to the eighth inning for the third time this season but also continued his lengthy losing streak against the Yankees. Santana beat the Yankees in a 1-0 game for the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 1, 2008, in a contest decided on a ninth-inning single by OF Torii Hunter off RHP Mariano Rivera. Since his last win over New York, Santana is 0-7 with a 6.97 ERA in 10 starts and Wednesday’s loss featured one bad pitch to rookie OF Greg Bird for a home run and a “joke of a home run” for Bird’s second home run. “To me it was only one bad pitch. It was the changeup, that’s it,” Santana said. “The other one was a very good pitch. He hit it very good. I know probably in another park, that’s a double. Here it’s a joke.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It came in so fast. By the time I swung, I was starting my swing, the ball was already in the catcher’s glove, it seems like.” -- Twins C Chris Herrmman, on the pitch that broke up the no-hit bid by the Yankees Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (neck) flew to Minneapolis Aug. 18 and had an MRI and cortisone shot Aug. 19. He will not be placed on the disabled list and will rejoin the team Aug. 20 in Baltimore.

--CF Aaron Hicks (left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on 9the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he was activated to be the starting pitcher on Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Trevor May

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson