Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- Minnesota Twins closer Glen Perkins will have to win over manager Paul Molitor in order to return to the mound as quick as he would like.

Perkins rejoined the Twins in Baltimore as they opened a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, and he said he already feels significant improvement in his neck after getting two cortisone shots Wednesday in Minnesota.

The shots came after he underwent an MRI exam Wednesday that identified a bulging disk.

“Kind of saw what we thought we were going to see,” said Perkins, who leads the AL with 31 saves in 33 opportunities.

He hopes to pitch again by Tuesday “at the latest,” when the Twins begin a series at Tampa Bay, though Molitor cautioned there are some hurdles he will have to overcome.

“I‘m glad he’s back, and I‘m glad he’s encouraged,” Molitor said. “I‘m probably going to be a little more prudent in that, when you get injected and you have a little neck issue, then I want to see a guy get up and play catch and start heading in the right direction.”

Molitor said he expects Perkins to play catch Saturday.

Perkins blew his second save of the season in an 8-7 loss to the New York Yankees on Monday in his third outing in as many days.

He has an 8.10 ERA since the All-Star break after recording 28 saves and posting a 1.21 ERA heading into the Midsummer Classic. And although his fastball velocity hasn’t dipped, he has seen a decline in pitch quality.

“Location and really the ability to beat guys with stuff, velocity, life,” Perkins said. “Those were things that I think it affected more than anything.”

The 32-year-old previously received a cortisone shot in January for what was then described as neck tightness. He said he felt no recurrence of the issue until a series in Milwaukee in late June, and he has dealt with it on and off since, with it worsening recently.

“I was stubborn about it,” Perkins said. “I regret not probably getting it taken care of it earlier. But, like I said, there were days where I felt like I could compete.”

--CF Byron Buxton arrived in Baltimore after he was recalled to fill the void created when CF Aaron Hicks got hurt Wednesday. Buxton started in the leadoff spot Thursday and went 1-for-6 with a run. The 21-year-old rookie hit just .189 in 11 games with Minnesota in June before landing on the disabled list with a left thumb sprain. Since returning to action in Triple-A, he went 22-for-55 (.400) with hits in all 13 of his games. “Some of the issues that he battled up here originally, pitch recognition and trying to get strikes, are still ongoing,” manager Paul Molitor said. “But when I looked at my options and how the overall offense shaped up, I‘m going to give him a shot. When he puts it in play, it’s going to be exciting.”

--RHP Tyler Duffey (2-1, 4.60 ERA) allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings to win his second consecutive start. The rookie also worked beyond the sixth inning for the first time in a big league game. Duffey allowed 10 hits but struck out eight and walked none.

--LHP Tommy Milone (6-3, 3.65 ERA) will start against the Orioles for the fifth time in his career Friday. In the previous four outings against Baltimore, Milone went 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA. He allowed a run over five innings in his most recent start, his first since coming off the disabled list after recovering from an elbow strain.

--RF Torii Hunter saw his rough stretch at the plate continue despite drawing a bases-loaded walk in the second inning to drive in the Twins’ first run. Hunter went 0-for-3 and is now 1-for-29 in his last nine games.

--DH Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer and walked to continue his good offensive production. Sano has reached base via a hit or a walk in 15 of his past 17 games and 25 of his past 28.

--C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs while posting a second consecutive multi-hit game for the first time since June 4-5. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season.

--LF Eddie Rosario went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for his fourth multi-hit game in his past six road games. It was the rookie’s fourth three-hit game of his career, all of those coming since July 11.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They had a lot of trouble with that breaking ball. He kept it down. It started flattening a little bit toward the end after some of the long innings he was on the sidelines there. But, yeah, just hit his spots with his fastball. And the curveball was really good.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, on RHP Tyler Duffey, who threw seven effective innings Thursday in the Twins’ 15-2 rout of the Orioles.

--LHP Glen Perkins (sore neck) did not pitch Aug. 18-20. He had an MRI exam and received cortisone shots Aug. 19. He might play catch Aug. 22, but it is uncertain when he will return to action.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Trevor May

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson