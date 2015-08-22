Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Minnesota Twins are getting an extended look at some of their top prospects.

So far, they like what they see.

Mainly, manager Paul Molitor will have the opportunity to keep center fielder Byron Buxton and designated hitter Miguel Sano in the lineup. The two started for the second straight night in Baltimore and they had two hits apiece in the 4-3 victory Friday.

Sano has shown he could be a fixture in the lineup for years to come. On Thursday, he became the fastest player in club history to reach 10 home runs (41 games).

“He’s one of those guys that you start looking at the composite numbers and how it’s starting to add up in a relatively short time,” Molitor said. “I saw where he was the fastest Twin in history to 10 home runs and things like that. He’s comfortable and I think the fact that he’s had to adjust to the DH role and serve in a huge spot in our lineup, and nothing seems to slow him down. We all thought he was ahead offensively in his game rather than his defense and he’s just looked like he’s been here for a long time the way he takes his at-bats.”

Buxton was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday after Aaron Hicks was placed on the DL with a strained hamstring. It is the second stint with the Twins for Buxton this season. He was originally called up June 13 but suffered a sprained left thumb almost two weeks later that forced him to miss more than a month of the season.

Buxton adds a new dimension to the lineup because of his speed and ability to steal bases.

“It’s going to be a big part of his game,” Molitor said. “I think as a whole, as an industry, I think we’ve seen the stolen base maybe kind of make a little bit of a resurgence here in the past few years. Guys that can do that and how it leads to opportunities to score runs when picking up that 90 feet. I know he’s studious enough to take advantage of opportunities and he’s gifted enough to have the speed to do it. It’s something that we worked on even in his DL time. It was something that he was able to work on. We got out there a lot and talked about leads and jumps and physically trying to get him in the best position to be successful.”

Hicks was batting .283 (28-for-99) with three doubles, one triple, five home runs, 14 RBIs and 16 runs scored in his last 24 games. The Twins are hoping for some of the same productivity from Buxton, who hit .400 (22-for-55) with three doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBIs and 11 runs scored in 13 games for Triple-A Rochester.

Another young player that has looked solid is rookie Tyler Duffy. He picked up his second win and threw a career-high 7 2/3 innings against the Orioles on Thursday. He has also struck out 16 over three starts.

Rookie outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting .327 with three triples, two home runs and 10 RBIs in his last 12 games. This has only added to the optimism for the future.

“This is probably the best we’ve seen in terms of optimism about a young multiple group of players that are going to be really influential on where this team is going,” Molitor said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-9, 3.99 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-7, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Neal Cotts was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash Friday night. The 35-year-old reliever appeared in 50 games for the Brewers and had a 3.28 ERA (49.1 IP, 18 ER). He held opponents to a .240 average with 17 walks and 48 strikeouts. Cotts has limited left-handed hitters to a .185 (15-for-81) batting average with five extra-base hits in 2015. To make room for Cotts on the 25-man roster, the Twins optioned right-hander A.J. Achter to Triple-A Rochester.

--LHP Glen Perkins (bulging disc) received two cortisone shots in his neck Wednesday and could throw side session Saturday. If all goes well, he could have a bullpen session Sunday and potentially be available as early as Tuesday in Tampa Bay, according to manager Paul Molitor.

--CF Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the DL with a strained hamstring Wednesday, travelled back to Minnesota to continue his rehab. Hicks is batting .283 (28-for-99) with three doubles, one triple, five home runs, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored in his last 24 games. Manager Paul Molitor doesn’t think the hamstring was too serious.

--RHP A.J. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the Twins acquired left-hander Neal Cotts from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash on Friday night. Archer appeared in six games (7.1 innings) and allowed six runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.

--RHP Tommy Milone retired 13 straight batters before allowing a single to LF Nolan Reimold in the sixth inning in his start against the Orioles. Overall, Milone gave up three runs, five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ It was good win, it was a fun win. We got a little lucky there in that rally. It wasn’t a particularly good night for us with men in scoring position. We hung in there.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the win over the Orioles Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (sore neck) did not pitch Aug. 18-20. He had an MRI exam and received cortisone shots Aug. 19. He might play catch Aug. 22, but it is uncertain when he will return to action.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He travelled back to Minnesota to continue his rehab. Manager Paul Molitor doesn’t think the hamstring was too serious.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson