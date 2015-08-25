Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Twins were sputtering when they came into Baltimore for the start of this weekend’s four-game series. They just lost three in a row to the Yankees and allowed 20 runs while doing it and coming in to face an Orioles’ team that had won five of six.

But the Twins put it all together in Baltimore. They showed the Orioles how to manufacture runs, got good pitching all weekend and find themselves right back in the American League wild-card race after sweeping the four-game series, capped by a wild 4-3 victory in 12 innings Sunday.

The question now is if they can keep going.

“We have shown resiliency, which is a good thing,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We find a way to win day to day.”

They banged out 15 runs in the first game and then created scoring chances for themselves in different ways while rallying for come-from-behind wins in the next three, beating the solid Baltimore bullpen each time.

Molitor had them do hit-and-runs, sacrifice bunts, squeeze bunts, run aggressively on sacrifice flies, anything to create something. Aggressive running made the difference in the 12th thanks to two Oriole errors.

That’s the formula that can help a team when it gets into the playoffs. Take a look at how Kansas City swept the Orioles in last year’s American League Championship Series; just like this series.

The Twins leave Baltimore one-half game ahead of the Orioles in the wild-card battle and are ready to keep rolling.

“We just have some young guys who learn how to play,” Molitor said. “I just think we have good leadership out there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-61

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-4, 5.53) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 7-5, 3.44)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey struggled and lasted just 4 2/3 innings on Sunday. He gave up three runs on nine hits but still came away with a no-decision. He escaped tough jams in the first, second and third, keeping the Twins closer for later.

--3B Miguel Sano has started his major league career in style. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Sunday’s win and now has reached base in 39 of his first 44 games. He began the year at Double-A Chattanooga and was ranked as the 11th-best prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com. Sano has already moved into the clean-up spot and giving the Twins a huge lift.

--2B Brian Dozier is an All-Star, and he made the kind of hustle play that can give a team a lift. He hit a slow grounder to first off LHP Zach Britton to start the ninth and made a long dive to barely beat the pitcher to the bag. That started the game-tying rally, and it was a play that manager Paul Molitor really liked. “It was the time to do it, and it might have made the difference between being safe or out,” Molitor said. “He recognized it and found a way to beat the play.”

--SS Eduardo Escobar showed some hustle in the 12th inning of Sunday’s game. Baltimore’s Manny Machado, playing shortstop for the first time in the majors, booted Escobar’s grounder to start the 12th. But Escobar saw that Machado and the Orioles were slow getting to the ball in short left field and hustled all the way to second. Then, when 3B Jimmy Paredes made an error on RF Shane Robinson’s grounder, Escobar took off and never stopped, scoring the winning run -- lots of hustle, the way the Twins played all weekend. “I see the third baseman miss the ball, and I see Machado miss the ball, too [as it deflected away],” Escobar said. “I hear ‘keep going, keep going.'”

--LHP Glen Perkins (neck issues) threw a side session in the bullpen before Sunday’s game and felt good. The Twins were looking at getting him back Tuesday. But instead they needed him in this game. The Minnesota closer pitched a scoreless 11th and got the win in a game he wasn’t supposed to be in.

--LHP Tommy Milone is adjusting to a new role. He came on in the 12th inning and retired the Orioles in order to post his first career save. Milone started one of the games in this series, but when the Twins asked if he could help in this game, he came through. That’s the way the Twins have been playing of late.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just one of those games where we hung in there. Give everybody credit. A lot of guys manned up. A really good win, stating the obvious. Coming in here and getting four games against a really good team is (great).” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the Twins won in 12 innings to complete the sweep against the Orioles on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (sore neck) did not pitch Aug. 18-21. He had an MRI exam and received cortisone shots Aug. 19. He might play catch Aug. 22, but it is uncertain when he will return to action.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson