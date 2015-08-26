Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- It was a familiar situation for Minnesota Twins reliever Kevin Jepsen. He was called on for a crucial inning of relief at Tropicana Field in a Tampa Bay Rays game. However, the opponent was the very team he spent most of the year pitching for and that made things a little uncomfortable.

“You face these guys and it’s one of those things where you’ve watched them so many times,” Jepsen said. “Maybe you try too hard to get the ball to a spot where you know you need to get it to.”

Jepsen didn’t look too uncomfortable on the mound and the Rays didn’t get anything on their former teammate outside of a single from center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Now that it’s over, Jepsen is ready to move on and help a team get into the postseason. It wasn’t the team he expected to be helping when he started the season but he’s still part of the race and that’s all that matters.

“It was fun,” Jepsen said. “Going out there facing these guys you played with during the year. You’re staring at them in the box, it’s that fun challenge of facing your buddies but at the same time, it was nice to come in here and get a win against a team that we’re battling with and move onto tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-61

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 2-1, 4.60 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 11-9, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Miguel Sano hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Nathan Karns and, according to ESPN, became the first player 22 or younger with 12 home runs within his first 45 career games since Adam Dunn in 2001.

--CF Byron Buxton went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. He hit an RBI ground-rule double in the top of the fifth inning to give the Twins a 10-6 lead.

--2B Brian Dozier hit his 26th home run of the season extending his career high and Twins record for a second baseman. The Twins are 18-7 when he hits a home run.

--LF Eddie Rosario hit his eighth home run of the season and 10th triple of the season Tuesday. The 10 triples set a club record for a rookie, besting Tony Oliva’s nine triples in 1964.

--RHP Ervin Santana gave up five runs off eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings. He is winless in his last six starts, posting a 9.20 ERA over that span. “They were all over his fastball,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I can’t tell you how many of their hits were on his fastball, but it seemed like all of them.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight the offense picked us up, we didn’t get many zeroes on the board after the sixth.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson