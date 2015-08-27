Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The spark in the seventh inning that set up the deciding runs for Minnesota in Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Rays was two unlikely back-to-back bunts from the top of the Twins lineup.

After No. 9 hitter Shane Robinson drew a walk, Twins manager Paul Molitor took a shot with speedy center fielder Byron Buxton, who bunted and beat out a throw from Rays ace Chris Archer. Second baseman Brian Dozier bunted poorly, the ball popping up between the mound and first, but it dropped just past a diving Archer to load the bases with no outs.

“Against a guy like Archer, you try to be a little more creative with what you need to do,” Molitor said. “I was encouraging guys to look for bunting opportunities. ... Buxton, I don’t know what his time was on that bunt, but it was impressive. I don’t bunt those two often, but I thought it was one of those times we needed to do it. (Dozier) got away with a little of a mistake there.”

The Twins got a pair of solo home runs from shortstop Eduardo Escobar -- another unlikely source of runs -- but the difference in the game were the two runs that scored after Minnesota’s two fortunate bunts in the seventh. It started with Robinson’s walk, the only one issued by Archer on the night.

“Leadoff walks usually score, and he did,” Archer said. “I shouldn’t have walked the leadoff guy and the whole complexion of the inning is different.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-61

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Thursday -- Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-3, 3.73 ERA) at Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 1-2, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Eduardo Escobar had his first career multi-HR game, with solo shots in the sixth and eighth. One came off Rays starter Chris Archer, tying the game after the Twins had fallen behind a run. He now has seven HR on the season.

--RHP Blaine Boyer was activated from the DL on Wednesday and pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit relief. He hadn’t pitched since Aug. 8.

--RHP J.R. Graham, who earned his first big-league win Tuesday in relief, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. The Rule V pick has a 5.15 ERA in 34 games this season.

--1B Joe Mauer went 3-for-5 at the plate, including the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded single in the seventh. He struck out twice but raised his season average to .269 on the night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight the offense picked us up, we didn’t get many zeroes on the board after the sixth.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.R. Graham (shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 24.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson