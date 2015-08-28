Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Despite being a passed ball and a catwalk away from a second consecutive road sweep, the Minnesota Twins should feel good about ended their 10-game road trip at 6-4.

Things didn’t start out well for the Twins as they were swept by the Yankees and looking as if they would fade down the stretch. But the bats woke up in a 15-2 win at Baltimore on Aug. 20 and going into Thursday’s game they were in the lead for the second AL wild card spot.

“I think we look at the road trip as a whole and we got to be pretty happy with it, especially after how it started,” Twins pitcher Tommy Milone said. “So we get to go back home and start a new win streak.”

Manager Paul Molitor said he wasn’t going to concern him with the standings while so many teams were still in contention but he was certainly aware that a bad road trip could make September games meaningless in Minnesota.

But after winning six of the past seven games that won’t be the case.

“Obviously we would have loved to get this one today but I thought we played a good series,” Molitor said. “It’s not easy to win here and we managed two out of three.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-8, 2.39 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-9, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Eduardo Escobar was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and hit his third home run in the past two games. Escobar hit the 424-foot shot to dead center off Rays starter Drew Smyly. In his career Escobar is 4-for-6 with two home runs against Smyly.

--3B Miguel Sano hit a double off the B-ring catwalk in the third inning. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. “He said he got a good swing on that ball,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “And when he says that it usually means it’s going a long way.”

--CF Byron Buxton went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and was pulled for pinch hitter Chris Herrmann in the ninth inning. Herrmann also struck out. “He wasn’t having a good night,” Molitor said. “Didn’t seem to be seeing the ball very well so I went to another hitter.”

--LHP Tommy Milone gave up five runs (four earned) and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He hasn’t finished six innings in his three starts since his return from the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously this outing didn’t go as planned. It’s frustrating. Ball got up and they starting hitting it to the outfield. It just wasn’t a good day.” -- Twins LHP Tommy Milone, after a loss on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson