Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees last week, the Minnesota Twins found themselves three games under .500 and on the verge of seeing their once-promising season come unraveled.

“I think a lot of people thought the end was near,” Twins manager Paul Molitor admitted.

But to their credit, the Twins responded with a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles and then won two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays, finishing their crucial 10-game road trip against American League East contenders a respectable 6-4.

A critical hit here and a key out in the field there, and the Twins may have won seven or eight games on the trip.

“We have a little more heart in here than maybe some people give us credit for,” Molitor said. “We have a long way to go, but it was a nice way to bounce back for the remainder of that trip.”

Now, the club will look to transition that momentum in a weekend series against the Houston Astros as the Twins open a six-game homestand against first-place Houston followed by a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Minnesota opened the stand with a 3-0 win over the Astros on Friday.

A big part of the surge against Baltimore came because of contributions from the club’s young players; designated hitter Miguel Sano, outfielder Eddie Rosario and center fielder Byron Buxton. The club went 6-0 on the trip with all three of those bats in the lineup.

Buxton had been hitting .300 since being recalled Aug. 19 from Triple-A Rochester before a tough 0-for-4 on Thursday against Tampa, where he fanned four times.

Rosario had eight hits in six games, including a homer, before getting a day off Thursday.

Sano has been one of the best hitters in the game since making his debut in the majors early last month. He slugged five homers on the 10-game trip, and would have had another had his massive blast on Thursday not deflected off a catwalk in the ceiling of Tropicana Field.

”You have to give them credit because they’re finding ways to produce,“ Molitor said. ”In the early stage of their career, in somewhat stressful situations, big games as we approach late August. I think you have to give credit to our player development for getting these guys ready to be somewhat prepared for what they are going to face when they get up here.

“Like a lot of teams, we’ve counted heavily on our young guys. We’ve put a lot on these guys and they’ve found a way to respond.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 6-9, 3.63 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-7, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson earned the win Friday, pitching 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball. Gibson, who won for the first time since July 12, allowed four hits and three walks but was lifted with two on and two out in the sixth inning after throwing 111 pitches. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Gibson and improved his record to 9-9 this season. “I probably should have gone seven or eight (innings) tonight, that’s really the only frustrating thing about it,” Gibson said. “Anytime you can leave an outing healthy and not give up any runs, that’s probably a good night for the most part. Any time you don’t give up a run, the team has a chance to win.”

--INF Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. The solo blast, which gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the third inning, was his third homer of the season and first since June 22. All three of Nunez’s home runs this season have come off left-handed pitchers.

--3B/DH Miguel Sano did not play because of a sore hamstring. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Sano should be able to rejoin the lineup as a designated hitter at some point this weekend. Sano is hitting .289 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 47 games this season.

--LHP Glen Perkins pitched a perfect top of the seventh inning in his first appearance since back spasms earlier this week cost him several games. It was his first appearance in the seventh inning since 2012. It was Perkins’ first hold this season.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen converted his fourth save attempt since joining the Twins in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31 and ninth overall this season. Jepsen, who allowed two runs in his debut with Minnesota, has pitched 14 consecutive outings, a span of 13 1/3 innings, without giving up a run since.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw my bat down because I was thinking, ‘I just missed it.’ That was a surprise. But a good surprise.” --- Twins INF Eduardo Nunez, on his third-inning home run on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson