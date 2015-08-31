Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Minnesota Twins are to make the postseason for the first time since 2010, the club will need right-handed starter Kyle Gibson to return to his early season form.

Gibson, in his third season in the majors, looked every bit the part of a top of the rotation starter to begin the season as the Twins raced to the front of the American League Central standings through May.

Gibson rolled all the way through the All-Star break, compiling an 8-6 record with a 2.85 ERA in 18 starts.

But nine days between starts after July 12 cooled Gibson off, as he got out of his normal routine. In six starts spanning July 21 until Aug. 17, Gibson was 0-3 with a 7.91 ERA -- a far cry from his first half production.

“His innings are going to be up there this year,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “He had a couple of starts there on the road that weren’t too appealing with the command.”

Gibson was especially bad in Toronto on Aug. 6, allowing a season-high eight runs on nine hits and three walks in just 4 2/3 innings, a game the Twins lost 9-3.

Over his last two starts Gibson has looked more like the starter from the early part of the season, allowing just two runs total in those starts, including 5 2/3 shutout innings on Friday in a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros. The win for Gibson was his ninth of the season, but first since his pre-break outing on July 12 against Detroit.

The only thing Gibson must try and do now is last later into games. That was his one regret from Friday, as he was lifted with two outs in the sixth after already reaching 111 pitches.

“I probably should have gone seven or eight (innings), that’s really the only frustrating thing about it,” Gibson said. “Anytime you can leave an outing healthy and not give up any runs, that’s probably a good night for the most part. Any time you don’t give up a run, the team has a chance to win.”

The key for Gibson down the stretch will be fastball command. One of the better sinkerball pitchers in the majors, Gibson needs his fastball to be a trustworthy secondary pitch.

Molitor said if Gibson can keep improving with his fastball, it’s not only possible, it’s likely Gibson can return to his early season form.

“Sometimes, he gets a little too cute rather than going with that good fastball,” Molitor said.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-7, 3.20 ERA) at Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 2-1, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Byron Buxton doubled down the left-field line in the second inning and went 1-for-3 at the plate. The hit snapped an 0-for-12 stretch for Buxton.

--RHP Ervin Santana pitched seven strong innings, allowing no runs and six hits with no walks. Santana had just one clean inning but was able to steer clear of trouble; five of the six hits allowed by Santana were singles and he didn’t walk a batter. The win was the first for the veteran right-hander since July 23. “We’ve been looking for that start to kind of turn us around,” Twins manager Paul Molitor. “Ervin was able to get it done (Sunday). He really made pitches when he had too.”

--INF Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. The blast was Nunez’s fourth of the season but second of the series against the Astros.

--DH Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, his 13th. His two RBIs gave him 40 in 48 games as a big leaguer since being recalled from Double-A Chattanooga last month.

--2B Brian Dozier tripled in the seventh inning, giving him 63 extra-base hits this season. He now has the most extra-base hits in a single season in franchise history, surpassing Chuck Knoblauch’s previous team record of 62 set in 1996.

--OF Aaron Hicks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, going 1-for-5 with an RBI. He has been out since Aug. 20 due to a strained left hamstring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Fastball location was a big deal for me. Today, I fixed it. I had a lot of fastball for strikes low in the zone. That’s what I need.” -- Twins RHP Ervin Santana.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 30.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson