Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the first round of September call-ups now in the clubhouse, Minnesota Twins fans have been talking more about the top prospect that didn’t get the call than the five players that did jump from Triple-A Rochester to Target Field on Tuesday.

The Twins helped their bench by recalling infielder Danny Santana and first baseman/designated hitter Kennys Vargas as well as bullpen arms A.J. Achter and Michael Tonkin. The club also purchased the contract of catcher Eric Fryer, giving Twins manager Paul Molitor flexibility behind the plate for the remainder of the regular season.

Not called up: Minnesota’s top pitching prospect Jose Berrios, who has been lights out in Rochester for the last month.

Berrios, who has started each of the last two MLB Future’s Games for the World Team, is 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 11 starts with the Red Wings, while striking out 78 in 70 2/3 innings.

Between Rochester and Double-A Chattanooga this season, Berrios is 13-5 with a 2.90 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched. His 170 strikeouts lead all minor league pitchers.

Not exactly flush with swing-and-miss pitchers in the current big-league rotation, many fans believed plugging Berrios into the Twins rotation for a final month playoff push would be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Not so fast, cautioned the Twins, who have a number of reasons to hold off on Berrios’ coronation as a major leaguer until 2016.

Already at 161 2/3 innings pitched, Berrios has established a career high in innings pitched, surpassing the 139 2/3 he threw in 2014. After tossing 103 2/3 in 2013 in Class A ball, Berrios is likely approaching the point where the club would like to shut him down for the season.

Twins general manager Terry Ryan has not placed an exact number on Berrios’ innings count, but the club has always been protective of its young arms.

Perhaps the bigger reason, and the one the club can’t legally talk about: Service time.

If Berrios is indeed near an innings limit, does it pay off for a mid-market team like the Twins to start Berrios’ service time clock for spot duty out of the bullpen this season? Especially when the team could hold off on Berrios until mid-April of next year and perhaps control his rights for a full season when he could be in his prime around age 27 or 28?

Molitor said Tuesday that despite not being called up on Tuesday, the door on Berrios has not been completely closed in 2015.

“We’re going to leave that open,” Ryan agreed. “We brought some people up because the rosters expand. There are certain things that (Molitor) wants to do and maneuver around, so we brought some people up to help that cause.”

It’s up to him and Ryan together to figure out of it would pay to insert Berrios into a bullpen role he has never filled, especially with the team just one game behind the Texas Rangers entering Tuesday for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

“That would always be a concern,” Ryan said. “If a guy has never done it before, that’s definitely a concern. You don’t know how he responds.”

--1B/DH Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Vargas, who is expected to contribute as a pinch hitter and occasional designated hitter, has a .245 average with five homers and 15 RBIs with the Twins this season.

--INF Danny Santana was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Santana will contribute mostly in a pinch-running role and provide depth both at short and in center field. Santana has played in 74 games with the Twins this season, hitting .218 with 10 doubles, five triples and 20 RBIs.

--RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He gives the Twins an extra arm out of the bullpen, especially in low-leverage, mop-up duty. Achter has pitched mostly in Rochester this season, appearing in 43 games there, but has also pitched in six games with the Twins, allowing six runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings pitched.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was recalled from Rochester and is added expected to be extra bullpen depth. Tonkin has a 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings of work with the Twins this season.

--C Eric Fryer had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester. Fryer, who has appeared in seven games with Minnesota this season, was designated for assignment last month. He provides the Twins with a third catcher that manager Paul Molitor desires for pinch hitting flexibility.

--3B/DH Miguel Sano had three hits, including a solo home run that tied the score in the seventh inning. Sano is the fourth player in the last 10 years to hit 14 homers in his first 50 games in the majors and has seven blasts in his last 13 games overall. Sano has reached base safely in each of his last 16 games.

--SS Eduardo Escobar had three hits, including a pair of doubles. It was the fourth time this season Escobar has had two doubles in one game and ninth multi extra-base hit game. He has reached base safely in seven consecutive games, posting a hit in six of those contests, with five doubles, three homers and seven RBIs over that span.

--LHP Jason Wheeler was sent outright to Double-A Chattanooga to make room for C Eric Fryer, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester. Wheeler spent the 2015 season in the minors, going 5-9 with a 5.45 ERA in 24 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a momentum changer for us. We talk about him; he’s usually in the middle of something positive for us offensively.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, of rookie slugger Miguel Sano, whose solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday tied the score and turned the tide of the game, one the Twins went on to win over the White Sox.

