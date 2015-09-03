Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The arrival of Minnesota Twins third baseman/designated hitter Miguel Sano created a buzz not seen in the Twin Cities since Joe Mauer arrived in the scene in 2004.

Sano was rewarded for a fantastic month of August on Wednesday, being named the American League’s Rookie of the Month after swatting nine homers, scoring 18 runs, knocking in 26 and also walking 16 times. All numbers led league rookies.

Sano celebrated the award by homering again in his first at-bat on Wednesday in Minnesota’s 3-0 win over the Chicago White Sox, his second homer in as many days against the Pale Hose and eighth in his last 14 days overall.

The numbers over Sano’s first month are staggering.

His 15 homers are third-most among AL rookies and the 10th most by a rookie in club history. His 12.57 at-bats per homer are third-best in all of baseball, trailing only Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Schwarber.

”We talk about him (a lot),“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ”He’s usually in the middle of something positive for us offensively.

“He’s been an impact player at an important juncture in the season.”

With the Twins entering the night just a game out of the second wild card spot in the American League, Minnesota will have to carefully manage Sano and a bulky hamstring that has begun to rear its ugly head.

Sano first missed time with the ailment on Friday against the Houston Astros, but has been in the lineup each day since.

His ability to run the bases has gotten worse by the day, however. In the fourth inning on Wednesday, Sano grounded into what should have been a simple 4-6 fielder’s choice. But with Sano unable to run, he was doubled off easily at first base.

The club believes it can manage the injury, although he won’t be playing in the field any time soon.

“If that’s all we’re going to get out of him on the bases, we’ll take it to let him get his swings in,” Molitor said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-63

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-11, 4.85 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 9-9, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone pitched seven innings of shutout ball, winning his seventh game of the season. Milone improved to 3-0 against the White Sox this season, boasting a 0.87 ERA in 20 2/3 innings against Chicago in 2015. Milone is 4-0 against the White Sox with a 1.39 ERA in seven career starts. “We’ve seen him enough to know, when he’s going to have a good night, it’s going to include him being able to spot his fastball,” Twins skipper Paul Molitor said. “His changeup was really effective behind in the count. He had guys out front and they just weren’t picking it up that well.”

--3B Trevor Plouffe singled in the fourth inning, snapping an 0-for-19 skid at the dish. He later slapped a two-run double into the left-field corner, driving in the final two runs of the night for Minnesota. He is 6-for-11 with a homer and 19 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

--RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-4 with a single in the sixth inning. The hit ended an 0-for-15 slide and an 0-for-37 skid at Target Field. Prior to Wednesday, Hunter’s last hit at home came on a home run against Seattle on July 30.

--DH Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk. His solo homer, in the second inning, was his 15th of the season and eighth in his last 15 games overall. It marked the first time in his big-league career that he has homered in three consecutive games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It all starts when you’re playing catch. Everything felt good from the start. Going through my regular routine, everything felt good and I just kind of carried it into the game.” -- Twins LHP Tommy Milone, who pitched seven innings of shutout ball, winning his seventh game of the season Wednesday against the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 30.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson