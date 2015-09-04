Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The decision by Minnesota Twins General Manager Terry Ryan to acquire reliever Kevin Jepsen at the July trade deadline is looking better and better with each passing day.

With the Twins 1 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the second wild card spot in the American League, the addition of Jepsen has been crucial because of the continued uncertainty surrounding closer Glen Perkins.

Perkins, who was almost unhittable for the Twins in the first half of the season, struggled out of the gate after the All-Star break before having pain in his neck, forcing him to miss a handful of games in early August.

Lately, it’s been a bothersome back for Perkins, who awoke Wednesday morning in so much pain, he was barely able to get out of bed because of back spasms.

“I honestly don’t know what happened. I pitched Tuesday,” Perkins said. “Everything was good, everything was fine. I pitched, I didn’t think anything of it after the game. Then when I woke up (Wednesday), I couldn’t get out of bed. It completely blindsided me.”

The Twins will be without their All-Star closer for at least the first three games of their upcoming nine-game road trip to Houston, Kansas City and Chicago. Manager Paul Molitor said Perkins will remain in the Twin Cities to rest. His status will be re-evaluated Sunday to see if he can join the team in Kansas City.

“There’s not really anything you can do other than to try to find ways to calm it down and do what you can to see if you can get him back out there,” Molitor said. “It’s a tough thing because you can’t really inject it. It’s not an injury that needs that type of attention.”

Without Perkins in the fold, the club will have Jepsen close games with right-hander Trevor May likely assuming regular duty in the eighth inning.

Jepsen has been fantastic since joining the Twins at the deadline, nailing down five saves in spot closer duty and running his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 15 1/3. The only runs he’s allowed in a Twins uniform came in his debut with the club Aug. 2.

”We got a chance to close games out with a guy who has some experience in that role,“ Molitor said. ”He’s been around in the big leagues long enough to not be overly phased by that role.

“He’s performed. You can take all the experience, but the bottom line is, when he’s gone out there, he’s pitched really well. and he’s done what we’ve needed him to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-8, 3.85 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 14-7, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Miguel Sano was not in the lineup Thursday as he rested a sore right hamstring. Sano is hitting .296 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs in 51 games and has homered in three consecutive games.

--LHP Glen Perkins will not accompany the team on its upcoming trip to Houston because of back spasms. Perkins, who is day-to-day, closed down his 32nd save Tuesday against the White Sox but was unable to get out of bed Wednesday morning.

--RHP Phil Hughes threw a bullpen session Thursday without any issues. Hughes, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 14 with a sore back, will throw again Sunday before playing in a simulated game next week.

--OF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in the third inning. It was Rosario’s ninth homer of the year and first career grand slam. The rookie is hitting .308 with 12 RBIs in 13 bases-loaded at-bats this season.

--SS Eduardo Escobar had a pair of hits and scored a run in his 12th consecutive game, tying the third-longest streak in franchise history. The run scored was his 39th of the season, the second highest total of his career (52 in 2014).

--RHP Kyle Gibson allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, leaving in line for the win Thursday. It was his first quality start in his last four outings and was the first time he issued no walks in a start since June 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They just got me. I‘m thankful (White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez) bunted, I don’t even know if I could get an out today.” --Twins RHP Casey Fien, who allowed three runs in one-third of an inning Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2. He didn’t pitch Sept. 2-3, and he will not accompany the team for the Sept. 4-6 visit to Houston.

--DH Miguel Sano (sore right hamstring) did not start Sept. 3, but he appeared as a pinch hitter.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3 without any issues and is expected to throw again Sept. 6 before playing in a simulated game during the week of Sept. 7-13.

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 30.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson