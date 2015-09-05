Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The steady parade of Twins relievers, one by one over the final four innings on Friday night, was a familiar sight for the franchise.

On Sunday, right-hander Ervin Santana snapped an ignominious streak for Twins starters, who had compiled eight consecutive starts without completing six innings of work. On Friday night against the Astros, Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey continued that recent trend, lasting just four innings while allowing seven runs on eight hits, including a pair of rare home runs, in an 8-0 loss to the Astros.

It marked the fourth consecutive start of fewer than six innings for Pelfrey, who is 0-2 with two no-decisions over that stretch. With recent roster expansion, Minnesota has 10 relievers at its disposal (excluding injured closer Glen Perkins). It appears that all hands remained needed.

“I think right now he’s struggling a bit confidence wise,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Pelfrey. “The results haven’t been good as of late. He’s going out there and trying to figure it out in game. You can do your side and work on different things, but you have to go out there and try to execute. I‘m not sure if it’s a late season thing as much as he’s just not heading in the right direction his last couple starts.”

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes, on the disabled list since Aug. 14 with lower back inflammation, is scheduled to throw this weekend and then meet the club in Kansas City for simulated work. In theory he could return and plug a gap in the rotation, but given how inefficiently their entire rotation has pitched of late, the Twins can’t rely on just one hopeful.

“It’s very frustrating,” Pelfrey said. “Obviously, I feel bad for the bullpen because they have had to pick me up for a month or whatever it’s been. It feels like it’s been forever. I don’t think the pitch count was crazy high tonight, but I couldn’t get anybody out. I need to go deeper in the games. I need to be better, and I haven’t done that in a month or whatever it’s been.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 3-4, 5.40 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-5, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Aaron Hicks was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 13 games with a left hamstring strain and finished 1-for-4 with an infield single in the eighth inning. He has hit safely in seven of his last nine road games and has reached base safely in 31 of 41 games overall. Hicks appeared in four games with Triple-A Rochester, batting .412 with two doubles and one home run.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed a two-run home run to Astros LF Colby Rasmus in the second inning, snapping a string of seven homerless starts (42 2/3 innings total). His was the longest such string in the American League and the longest by a Minnesota pitcher since RHP Kyle Gibson had eight consecutive homerless starts from 2013-14.

--RHP Michael Tonkin made his first appearance since Aug. 14, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts while pitching the eighth inning. Tonkin has allowed at least one run in each of his last three appearances dating back to June 21, when he allowed two runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout against the Chicago Cubs.

--1B Joe Mauer recorded his 29th multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of strikeouts. Mauer is tied with 3B Trevor Plouffe for second on the team in multi-hit games, trailing 2B Brian Dozier (30). His 24 two-hit games are also tied for second on the club with OF Eddie Rosario, behind Dozier (25).

--LHP Logan Darnell was recalled from Triple-A Rochester, where he went 5-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 35 games (seven starts) with the Red Wings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ McHugh was good. We watched him a lot. He showed us the same thing. He had a lot of poise. We couldn’t touch his curveball all night. He had good command of his cutter. It was kind of bleak overall.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after getting shut out by RHP Collin McHugh and the Astros Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2. He didn’t pitch Sept. 2-3, and he will not accompany the team for the Sept. 4-6 visit to Houston.

--DH Miguel Sano (sore right hamstring) did not start Sept. 3, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He was back in the starting lineup as the DH Sept. 4.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3 without any issues and is expected to throw again Sept. 6 before playing in a simulated game during the week of Sept. 7-13.

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 30.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

CF Byron Buxton

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson