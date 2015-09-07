Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Before Minnesota Twins rookie right-hander Tyler Duffey could fully grasp the opportunity at hand and the chance to pitch in his hometown during a postseason push, he had to embrace the advice that prepared him for this moment.

A precarious moment for a player who wasn’t even on the radar of top prospects entering this season.

Twins general manager Terry Ryan once told Duffey to make the organization force its hand, to pitch so effectively in the minors that if opportunity arose, Duffey could not be denied. He struggled in his major league debut against Toronto when opportunity first knocked Aug. 15, but when given a second chance 10 days later against the Indians, Duffey capitalized. He’s worked hard to make sure the Twins allow him to remain where he’s at: in the middle of the rotation for the stretch run.

”I’ve just been really fortunate to get that chance and trying to force people’s hands,“ Duffey said. ”Obviously it’s not always up to me.

“You hear things all the time, the cliches, and with everything in baseball there’s all the sayings. But when it actually happens you sit back and think, ‘It really did happen.’ You only get so many chances. Some people it’s one chance; I’ve gotten two to be here. You have to count every day as a blessing and soak up everything that you can.”

After making eight starts in Double-A Chattanooga, Duffey advanced to Triple-A Rochester and held his spot. As he made the most of his spot starts with the Twins, he kept winning additional opportunities to hang around. He repeated that feat Sunday, carrying a shutout into the seventh inning of his professional homecoming. Duffey pitched locally for Bellaire High and Rice University, and with friends and family numbering into the dozens, he matched his career high of eight strikeouts and departed to a warm ovation leading 2-0. The Twins’ bullpen blew that lead in an 8-5 loss, but Duffey made another impression, on the Twins and those who came to cheer his progress.

“You can say you’re going to get to pitch in the big leagues is great,” Duffey said. “But to pitch at home, that could never happen again. Just doesn’t line up. Just one of those things that is pretty fun.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 7-4, 3.60 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 10-7, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Duffey tied a career high with eight strikeouts in his sixth career start. A native of Houston and product of Bellaire High and Rice University, Duffey allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Three of his starts have been quality starts.

--2B Brian Dozier hit his 27th home run leading off the fourth inning against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. The last Twins infielder to hit as many homers in a season was 1B Justin Morneau, who hit 30 in 2009. Dozier is one of only eight American League second basemen to hit at least 27 home runs over the last 15 seasons.

--SS Eduardo Escobar belted a solo home run with one out in the fifth inning, his ninth of the season. Escobar is batting .317 (53-for-167) with five home runs in 47 games as the Twins shortstop this season.

--RF Torii Hunter finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, with his three hits pushing his career total with Minnesota to 1,319. He surpassed Justin Morneau on the Twins career list and ranks seventh in club history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard not to hear it. People are there in the front row. I saw everything. It was a pretty cool feeling.” -- Twins RHP Tyler Duffey, who tied a career high with eight strikeouts in his sixth career start, said of the applause as he left Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2. He didn’t pitch Sept. 2-3, and he did not accompany the team for the Sept. 4-6 visit to Houston.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3 without any issues and is expected to throw again Sept. 6 before playing in a simulated game during the week of Sept. 7-13.

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--CF Aaron Hicks (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 30.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

CF Byron Buxton

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson