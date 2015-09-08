Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Paul Molitor keeps writing rookie Miguel Sano’s name in the cleanup spot.

But the Twins rookie keeps striking out at an alarming rate.

Sano struck out two more times Monday in the Twins’ 6-2 victory over the Royals. He has struck out 11 times in his past 13 at-bats.

He struck out in eight consecutive at-bats before grounding out in the sixth, although he did mix in two walks.

“I wish I wouldn’t have played him (Sunday),” Twins manager Paul Molitor said with a smile after Sano struck out four times at Houston.

Sano does have power, 15 home runs.

“Every once in a while, you’re reminded he’s still learning,” Molitor said. “He’s only been here a couple hundred at-bats. When a guy has a good day against him, he’s going to get exposed a little bit.”

He said Sano was “got a little overexcited about doing too much” against the Astros.

“I hope he backs it down a little and remembers the walks are a good thing, be patient and get good pitches, and hopefully we’ll get him back on track,” Molitor said.

Sano is dealing with a hamstring issue.

“He didn’t have to run a lot the last few days,” Molitor joked.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 9-9, 3.48 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Aaron Hicks led off the game with a home run for this second time in his career. He started in all three outfield positions the past three games. The Twins top the majors with eight leadoff homers this season.

--RHP Phil Hughes, who is on the disabled list with a lower back injury, is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Wednesday at Kansas City. Depending on how Hughes feels after that, the Twins will make a decision on whether for him to make a rehab start with Double-A Chattanooga in the Southern League playoffs or rejoin the Minnesota rotation next week.

--SS Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, scored a run and walked. In seven September games, he is hitting .458, 11-for-24.

--LHP Tommy Milone won his second September start, beating the Royals and White Sox. He limited the Royals to six hits and two runs over seven innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Some of the things we talked about include confidence. When you’re putting the barrel on the ball and you’re seeing the ball a little bit better. One of the things he’s improved on as of late is his patience.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, of SS Eduardo Escobar, who drove in three of the Twins’ runs in the win over the Royals Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3. He will throw a three-inning simulated game Sept. 9.

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-7. He did not accompany the team for the Sept. 4-6 visit to Houston.

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

CF Byron Buxton

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson