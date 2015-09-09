Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Miguel Sano was not in the Twins’ lineup Tuesday, but it had nothing to do with right hamstring tightness.

It had more to do with an 0-for-14 skid with 11 strikeouts.

”It’s not injury related,“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ”We’d like to have him in there. For the first time he’s gone through an extended period where he hasn’t had the success he had earlier.

”I just think it’s good to sometimes take a step back and watch, try to slow the game down a little bit. A day off isn’t a cure all, but I do think it helps you relax and maybe just take a little bit of a mental break.

“He’s not too far off. I just think he’s being a little overaggressive, and the strikeouts start to pile up. You’ve got to get back to trusting what you do. I‘m not overly concerned. We’re going to need him from here on out. He’s been a big difference-maker for us.”

Sano has been primarily a designated hitter, starting 46 games there since being called up and only nine at third base.

“When it goes against you for multiple days, all of a sudden that idle (DH) time doesn’t become your friend anymore when you’re sitting there waiting for that next at-bat,” Molitor said. “He asked me some things last night. He’s always asking people, ‘What am I doing? Can you see anything?’ He’s trying to find ways to get back on track.”

Molitor said he “likes to see line drives over the second baseman’s head” from Sano.

“I think he expects to entertain people in batting practice,” Molitor said with prodigious blasts.

Molitor chatted with Sano a couple of times during batting practice. The manager wants the rookie slugger to use the entire field rather than trying to pull everything.

“It’s always easier to work the field around from opposite back to the pull side,” Molitor said. “We know he can do that. We’ve seen him do it plenty enough to where we’ve seen strength and power and line drives all over the field. That’s what he has to get back to.”

Sano was the August AL rookie of the month with nine home runs, seven doubles, 26 RBIs, 18 runs, 16 walks and 27 hits.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-9, 4.17 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson pitched his first complete-game when it did not look like he was going to get out of the first inning, giving up four runs before retiring a batter. Gibson, however, was the losing pitcher as the Royals won 4-2. Manager Paul Molitor said Gibson was one pitch away from being pulled without retiring a batter with LHP Logan Darnell warming up in the bullpen. “I don’t blame them for having somebody ready. It doesn’t surprise me, four runs and no outs isn’t exactly the way you want to start the game,” Gibson said.

--LHP Glen Perkins, an All-Star closer who set a club record with 28 consecutive saves this season, may get a second injection in his ailing back after seeing a spinal specialist. He has not pitched since Aug. 1 when he picked up his 32nd save.

--RHP Tyler Duffey will be skipped a start, not scheduled to pitch this weekend in Chicago. Duffey has already pitched 170 innings this season, including the minors. He is 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA in six starts and 32 1/3 innings with the Twins.

--RHP Phil Hughes is scheduled to throw a 45-pitch simulated game Wednesday at Kansas City. He went on the disabled list Aug. 14 with lower back inflammation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that’s the first time I’ve been attacked like that. Most teams come out taking, seeing if my sinker is going to stay in the zone.” -- Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, after a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-7.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3. He will throw a three-inning simulated game Sept. 9.

--RHP J.R. Graham (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

CF Byron Buxton

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson