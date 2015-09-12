Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The impending return of veteran right-hander Phil Hughes will give the Minnesota Twins six pitchers to choose from in their starting rotation.

Twins manager Paul Molitor is looking forward to the added flexibility. Hughes will join left-hander Tommy Milone and right-handers Ervin Santana, Kyle Gibson, Mike Pelfrey and Tyler Duffey.

“It’s not a traditional six-man rotation in that we’re going to rotate through six guys on a consistent basis,” Molitor said Friday before his team’s 6-2 win against the Chicago White Sox. “We’ll try and get certain people locked in as much as we can.”

Barring a late surprise, Hughes is locked in to start Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. He has been out since Aug. 9 because of lower-back inflammation, but he felt no discomfort after pitching a simulated game this week in Kansas City.

In 23 starts this season, Hughes is 10-8 with a 4.49 ERA. He signed a five-year, $58 million contract extension with Minnesota after going 16-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 2014.

“Phil deserves a chance to get back in there and help us,” Molitor said. “We wouldn’t do it to just appease him. We’re trying to find guys who can go out there and give us quality starts, and his track record is as good as anybody.”

Meanwhile, Duffey likely will receive more rest as his rookie season winds down. Duffey, who is 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA in six starts in the majors, has pitched 170 1/3 innings including the minor leagues.

“We’ll try to find him extra rest where we can,” Molitor said. “But we still (want to) use him because he’s certainly effective.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-67

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 8-4, 3.54 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 8-10, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP J.R. Graham was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. Graham, 25, was sidelined since Aug. 26 because of right shoulder inflammation.

--RHP Phil Hughes is scheduled to rejoin the starting rotation on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, manager Paul Molitor said. Hughes likely will be limited to about 75 pitches.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen has converted seven consecutive save opportunities since taking over the closer’s role in place of injured LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms). “He has stepped up and taken it over and run with it,” Molitor said. “He’s experienced enough not to be intimidated.”

--3B Trevor Plouffe hit two home runs Friday, which marked his first multi-home run game since 2012. Plouffe is hitting .424 (25 of 59) with 16 RBIs in his past 15 games at U.S. Cellular Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be able to add on the end makes it a lot easier to get through the last couple of innings. A lot of guys contributed offensively. Winning -- that’s the best thing about the game.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a win on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-9. He got a second cortisone injection, and he may resume playing catch the weekend of Sept. 12-13.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9 and experienced no issues.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

RHP J.R. Graham

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson