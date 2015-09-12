Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH
CHICAGO -- The impending return of veteran right-hander Phil Hughes will give the Minnesota Twins six pitchers to choose from in their starting rotation.
Twins manager Paul Molitor is looking forward to the added flexibility. Hughes will join left-hander Tommy Milone and right-handers Ervin Santana, Kyle Gibson, Mike Pelfrey and Tyler Duffey.
“It’s not a traditional six-man rotation in that we’re going to rotate through six guys on a consistent basis,” Molitor said Friday before his team’s 6-2 win against the Chicago White Sox. “We’ll try and get certain people locked in as much as we can.”
Barring a late surprise, Hughes is locked in to start Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. He has been out since Aug. 9 because of lower-back inflammation, but he felt no discomfort after pitching a simulated game this week in Kansas City.
In 23 starts this season, Hughes is 10-8 with a 4.49 ERA. He signed a five-year, $58 million contract extension with Minnesota after going 16-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 2014.
“Phil deserves a chance to get back in there and help us,” Molitor said. “We wouldn’t do it to just appease him. We’re trying to find guys who can go out there and give us quality starts, and his track record is as good as anybody.”
Meanwhile, Duffey likely will receive more rest as his rookie season winds down. Duffey, who is 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA in six starts in the majors, has pitched 170 1/3 innings including the minor leagues.
“We’ll try to find him extra rest where we can,” Molitor said. “But we still (want to) use him because he’s certainly effective.”
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 8-4, 3.54 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 8-10, 3.60 ERA)
--RHP J.R. Graham was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. Graham, 25, was sidelined since Aug. 26 because of right shoulder inflammation.
--RHP Phil Hughes is scheduled to rejoin the starting rotation on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, manager Paul Molitor said. Hughes likely will be limited to about 75 pitches.
--RHP Kevin Jepsen has converted seven consecutive save opportunities since taking over the closer’s role in place of injured LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms). “He has stepped up and taken it over and run with it,” Molitor said. “He’s experienced enough not to be intimidated.”
--3B Trevor Plouffe hit two home runs Friday, which marked his first multi-home run game since 2012. Plouffe is hitting .424 (25 of 59) with 16 RBIs in his past 15 games at U.S. Cellular Field.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be able to add on the end makes it a lot easier to get through the last couple of innings. A lot of guys contributed offensively. Winning -- that’s the best thing about the game.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a win on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-9. He got a second cortisone injection, and he may resume playing catch the weekend of Sept. 12-13.
--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9 and experienced no issues.
--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.
--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
RHP Kyle Gibson
RHP Mike Pelfrey
RHP Ervin Santana
RHP Tyler Duffey
LHP Tommy Milone
LHP Glen Perkins (closer)
RHP Casey Fien
LHP Brian Duensing
LHP Ryan O‘Rourke
RHP Kevin Jepsen
RHP Trevor May
LHP Neal Cotts
RHP Blaine Boyer
RHP A.J. Achter
RHP Michael Tonkin
LHP Logan Darnell
RHP J.R. Graham
Kurt Suzuki
Chris Herrmann
Eric Fryer
1B Joe Mauer
2B Brian Dozier
SS Eduardo Nunez
3B Trevor Plouffe
INF Miguel Sano
INF Kennys Vargas
INF/OF Danny Santana
LF Eduardo Escobar
CF Byron Buxton
RF Aaron Hicks
DH Torii Hunter
OF Eddie Rosario
OF Shane Robinson