Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Torii Hunter doesn’t play like a 40-year-old.

The Chicago White Sox were victimized by the Minnesota Twins right-fielder, who went 2-for-4 with four RBIs while smacking a three-run home run in the first inning on Sunday.

“It seems like he’s getting younger,” said White Sox left-hander Chris Sale, who gave up the three-run shot in his shortest outing since late April. “That’s why he is who he is. ... He’s a tough at-bat. He’s still a great outfielder. He’s not an easy out by any means. You just have to bear down there and I can’t leave a fastball there for him.”

Hunter battled Sale in a 10-pitch at-bat, fouling off six pitches before connecting with a shot to left-center for his 19th home run of the season and 350th of his career.

”I battled that at-bat and tried to stay short and really (was) just trying to get a base hit,“ said Hunter. ”It’s that old saying -- do less to get more. I was not trying to get a homer there.

“(But) I was able to capitalize on one mistake.”

Hunter is now tied with Bob Allison for fifth on the club’s career list with 211 homers as Twins.

“It was nice to score early, and we did a lot of two-out damage off him in the first three innings,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “You get Chris (Sale) out of the game early it’s a good day for yourself.”

RECORD: 74-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein (3-7, 5.31 ERA) at Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 2-1, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson (10-10) allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked one through 7 2/3 innings in his fifth scoreless outing of the year. “That was a fun one out there today,” said Gibson, now 4-0 all-time against Chicago. “We had a good plan and fortunately I was able to go out there and execute and (catcher) Kurt (Suzuki) did a good job. He blocked a couple of good pitchers and was putting down the right fingers.”

--RF Torii Hunter went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a first-inning homer that was his 19th of the season and 350th of his career. The home run came on a 2-2 pitch after he fouled of six pitches from White Sox left-handed ace Chris Sale.

--3B Trevor Plouffe is batting .433 over his last 17 games at U.S. Cellular Field and is batting .615 with two home runs and four RBIs over his last four games in Chicago.

--1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 with an RBI and extended his on-base streak to 33 games. He’s now hitting .323 lifetime at U.S. Cellular Field and has a .268 average for the season after appearing in all but three of the Twins games this season.

--LF Eddie Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI as he matched a career-high with his three hits for the fourth time this season. Rosario is batting .267 for the season with nine homers and 40 RBIs.

--RHP Tyler Duffey (2-1, 4.18 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season Monday. He’s worked 32 1/3 innings while striking out 30 and walking 14. He took the loss in the Twins’ 8-5 loss to Houston on Sept. 6, working 6 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs while striking out eight and walking just one.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-9. He got a second cortisone injection, and he may resumed playing catch the weekend of Sept. 12-13.

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9 and experienced no issues.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

