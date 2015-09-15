Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins will get a critical piece of their rotation back on Tuesday, when right-hander Phil Hughes returns from a back injury and pitches for the first time since Aug. 9.

While Hughes hasn’t been as effective this season as he was last, when he set a major league record for strikeout-to-walk ratio, Hughes is a veteran arm who has pitched in the postseason, a place the Twins haven’t been since 2010.

Minnesota entered the day Monday one game behind the Texas Rangers for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

For Hughes, the expectations for his first start back are pretty simple.

“I don’t think we’ll have a hard pitch count on him, but I would hope he can go out there and help us win the game,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “It’d be nice to win the baseball game. That’s the expectation.”

Whether Hughes can regain his form from 2014 could go a long way toward whether the Twins can reach the postseason this year.

Ryan said that while Hughes’ back was a concern for a start or two before he went on the disabled list, it’s not likely the main reason for his regression in 2015.

Hughes won 16 games a year ago and had an ERA of 3.52. This season, that ERA has gone up nearly a full run to 4.49. He could reach 12 or 13 wins if he comes back strong over the final three weeks. He currently has 10 in 23 starts.

”He hasn’t been hurting the entire time he was pitching,“ Ryan said. ”It’s tough to duplicate walking 16 guys in a year. There have been times he’s thrown the ball well and there’s been troubling times.

“But I think for the most part, he gave us chances to win most games.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-68

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-9, 4.94 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 10-8, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer had three hits, including a first-inning double. The two-base hit extended Mauer’s streak of reaching base safely to 34 games. His 142 hits this season are the most he’s had since he had 144 in 2013.

--RHP Tyler Duffey allowed one run on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven in a win. It was Duffey’s second consecutive start lasting 6 1/3 innings. He has not allowed more than three runs in any of his last six starts. In two career outings at home, Duffey is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA.

--SS Eduardo Escobar had two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth inning. Escobar’s 11 homers are a career high. In his last five games at home, Escobar is hitting .500 with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs.

--3B Trevor Plouffe had a bases-loaded, two-run double in the first inning. Plouffe is hitting .533 with the bases loaded this season with three doubles, two grand slams and 22 RBIs. He is hitting .314 with runners in scoring position and his 79 RBIs are one short of his career high set last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That first inning was huge, both sides. Getting that double play and getting off the field, it picks your team up.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after Minnesota jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Detroit in the first inning Monday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9 and experienced no issues. He’s expected to return Sept. 15.

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-13. He received two cortisone injections. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

RHP J.R. Graham

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson