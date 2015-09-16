Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the pressure-packed chase for the baseball postseason, the young players of the Minnesota Twins have seemed virtually unfazed.

The Twins entered play on Tuesday just a game back of the Texas Rangers in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League and are 16-7 since Aug. 22.

Most of that success has come with several young players playing starring roles, including outfielder Aaron Hicks, designated hitter Miguel Sano and left fielder Eddie Rosario. Center fielder Byron Buxton, baseball’s top prospect, has yet to get things going with the bat, but has made several high quality plays in the field, which has kept his name in the lineup most days.

On the pitching staff, right-hander Kyle Gibson has had the best season of his career and reliever Trevor May, who began the season as a starter, has turned into a rock-solid option in the late innings.

The surprising Twins, picked by most pundits to finish last in the American League Central before the season began, have done a good job of developing their young talent while at the same time, playing competitive baseball in the season’s final month for the first time since 2010.

Twins general manager Terry Ryan said developing talent on the major league roster isn’t the job of manager Paul Molitor and his coaching staff, crediting his club’s minor league staff with getting the young players ready for the bright lights of playoff baseball.

”This is a good spot to come into,“ Ryan said. ”Especially for the guys who are playing on an every-day basis. These games mean quite a bit.

“But we’re not in the development business up here in the major leagues. If we bring a guy up, we expect him to perform.”

In addition to the Twins’ younger players, this playoff race is also the first time in this situation for veterans like third baseman Trevor Plouffe, second baseman Brian Dozier and left-handed starter Tommy Milone.

“It’s just a good thing,” Ryan said. “In this market, we haven’t had much of this the last five years. This is a good deal for everybody involved.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-2, 4.43 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 5-4, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes was activated off the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game. Hughes missed a month of action with inflammation in his lower back. Hughes lasted three innings, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four, taking the loss.

--1B Joe Mauer walked in the first inning, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 35 games. His streak is the fifth longest in baseball this season and one-game shy of his career high of 36 set at the end of 2009 and into 2010.

--OF Eddie Rosario tripled in the second inning, his 12th three-base hit of the season. The 12 triples are the most by a Twin since Cristian Guzman had 14 in 2003.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to six games. Over that span, Plouffe is hitting .476 with a double, two homers and six RBIs. He also grounded into his league-leading 27th double play in the seventh inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously not the start I’d like to have. But I felt more comfortable as I went along and felt I was able to execute some pretty good pitches there in the third inning.” -- Twins RHP Phil Hughes, following his start on Tuesday, his first since Aug. 9.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Phil Hughes (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9 and experienced no issues. He was activated for a Sept. 15 start.

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-14. He received two cortisone injections. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

RHP J.R. Graham

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson