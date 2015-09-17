Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are one step closer to bolstering their bullpen as the club gets ready for perhaps its biggest home series in four years this weekend when the Los Angeles Angels come to Target Field.

The Twins and Angels are separated by only a couple of games in the American League wild-card standings, with the Twins holding the advantage just 1 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros following a 7-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Target Field.

Minnesota got good news prior to the game as All-Star closer Glen Perkins threw another successful bullpen session as he attempts to return from a sore neck and back that has greatly limited his availability for the better part of the last five weeks.

Perkins said after his session that his goal is to return by Friday, in time for the second game against Los Angeles.

Where Perkins returns is anyone’s guess. Once the American League’s leader in saves, Perkins has closed out A.L. wins in each of the last two All-Star Games. But since his outing in Cincinnati earlier this summer, Perkins has just four saves and hasn’t pitched at all since Sept. 1.

In his stead, Twins right-hander Kevin Jepsen, acquired at the July 31 trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays, has been rock solid, piling up seven holds and an ERA of 1.35 in 22 appearances.

“It’s not like we have a need to slot him in anywhere right now,” Molitor said. “He’s very understanding of where we’re at and how we’ve gotten here and where he’s at with his recovery, so no matter what happens, all the work he’s done is going to pay off, whether it’s this year or next spring.”

Perkins could begin working in the seventh inning, where he was at the end of August. Right-hander Trevor May has been effective in the eighth inning in Perkins’ absence leading to Jepsen in the ninth.

If Perkins can return to full health and resume closing duties, the Twins are confident their bridge from the seventh to the ninth innings is as strong as it has been in years.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 8-9, 3.21 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 8-5, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer walked in the seventh inning, extended his consecutive game streak of reaching base to 36 games. The 36 games matches a career high he set in 2009-2010.

--RHP Ervin Santana allowed just two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five in seven innings. Santana has pitched seven innings or more and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.55 ERA over that span. “I was pitching to quick, too fast in the first two innings,” Santana said. “After the second inning, I settled down and tried to be normal, just throw strikes and keep the ball down.”

--LF Eddie Rosario went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a solo home run, his 10th of the year. Rosario became the first rookie in the majors to have 10 triples and 10 homers in a season since Hanley Ramirez did it in 2006. He was the ninth Twin to accomplish the feat and first since Cristian Guzman in 2001.

--LHP Glen Perkins had a bullpen session Wednesday and reported no issues. He remains on track to return to the lineup on Friday. Perkins hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1 with neck and back soreness.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and reported no issues. Nolasco, out since May 31 with an ankle injury, will throw a simulated game on Friday before reporting to instructional league on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. He could pitch again this season with no setbacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were multiple opportunities to win. We just couldn’t hang on. They put together some good at-bats to take the lead. We had a lot of baserunners but couldn’t push anything across.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after the loss to the Tigers Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-15. He received two cortisone injections. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He had a bullpen session Sept. 16 and reported no issues. He remains on track to return to the lineup on Sept. 18.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13. He threw a bullpen session on Sept. 16 and reported no issues. He will throw a simulated game on Sept. 18 before reporting to instructional league on Sept. 21 in Fort Myers, Fla. He could pitch again this season with no setbacks.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

RHP J.R. Graham

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson