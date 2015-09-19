Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a crushing loss Wednesday night to the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor made sure his club didn’t feel sorry for itself before opening a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The Twins began the day two games ahead of the Angels in the race for the second wild card spot in the American League, 1 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros.

“There’s no time to sit and have any self-pity moments. You’ve got to find ways to regroup,” Molitor said. “We chatted just briefly after the game last night. The fact that it was a tough game that we had to put in the loss column. All you really have is your next game.”

Early in the game Thursday, it looked as though the Twins had successfully moved on from their heartbreaking 7-4 loss to Detroit, which took two-of-three from the Twins as they kicked off a critical 10-game homestand.

Minnesota scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and looked poised to move three games clear of the Angels and to within one-half game of Houston, which was swept in a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

But a six-run top of the second followed by a two-run third and single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings meant another loss for the Twins, who have now lost three consecutive games -- all at home, where the club 43-26 prior to the streak.

Meaningful games this time of year are a step forward for the Twins, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. Losses in September haven’t been painful here in some time, which doesn’t bring much solace to the current crew of Twins.

But it is a good way for the young players on the roster to learn and grow, even if a playoff run in 2015 isn’t in the cards.

”It’s a really bad thing when they don’t hurt,“ Molitor said. ”When you can just go out there and play and be somewhat indifferent to the game.

“These losses do hurt these guys. I felt it in particular on (Wednesday). This is what you want them to feel and hopefully they win more than they lose going forward.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-71

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Doubleheader: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 6-3, 3.32 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 10-10, 3.81 ERA); Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 13-11, 3.81 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-9, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson will get the start in Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill. Originally scheduled to start Saturday’s game, Gibson is 10-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 appearances this season. Gibson has lasted at least six innings in all three of his starts this month, going 1-1 with a 2.91 ERA in those games. He gave up six runs (five earned) over five innings against the Angels on July 31, a 7-0 loss.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey will start Game 2 on Saturday against the Angels. Penciled in to start Friday night, Pelfrey is 6-9 with a 4.09 ERA on the year, but has been much better at home, where he is 4-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 13 starts.

--LHP Glen Perkins returned to the Twins lineup after missing nearly three weeks with soreness in his neck and back. Perkins last pitched on Sept. 1.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco threw three innings in a bullpen session Friday and had no problems. He is expected to report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday for work with the Twins’ instructional league team. He could return to Minnesota as soon as next weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I would rather play. I like the fluidity of it. It kind of puts another wrinkle in the rotation going forward as far as options are concerned. But we’ll take the night off.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a rainout on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms) was unable to get out of bed Sept. 2, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2-17. He received two cortisone injections. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 16 and reported no issues. He was on track to return to action Sept. 18, but a rainout delayed that one day.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 16 and reported no issues. He threw a simulated game Sept. 18 and is expected to report to instructional league on Sept. 21 in Fort Myers, Fla. He could pitch again this season if he experiences no setbacks.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

RHP J.R. Graham

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson