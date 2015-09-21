Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey wasn’t on many people’s radars entering the 2015 season. Even when he was called up from Triple-A Rochester, it was a bit of a surprise to some.

Yet through eight starts of his young major league career, Duffey is looking like he belongs in the major leagues. And he’ll get at least one more chance in 2015 to prove just that.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said prior to Duffey’s start Sunday that Duffey will make another start before the year is over. After what Duffey did Sunday against the Angels, it would be hard for Minnesota to not put him out on the mound again.

Duffey threw seven scoreless innings as the Twins topped the Angels by an 8-1 final. Along the way, Duffey struck out seven and allowed just three hits to strengthen his case for another start -- even though he has now pitched a total of 183 2/3 innings between the minors and majors.

“We’ll have to monitor that. I‘m optimistic, personally,” Molitor said after Sunday’s game. “You don’t want to put the kid’s arm in jeopardy. It’s showing to be pretty valuable for him right now. But we’ll talk. I’ll make sure I get input from people above me and we’ll talk with him and we’ll see if we can possibly get him back out there.”

It was the second time in his eight big league starts in which Duffey went at least six innings without allowing a run. The victory for Duffey was his second straight, and he hasn’t lost since his major league debut back on Aug. 5. In that debut, he was roughed up for six runs in just two innings against Toronto.

Since then, Duffey is 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA, 43 strikeouts and 16 walks in 43 2/3 innings. Duffey began the 2015 season at Double-A Chattanooga and was eventually promoted to Triple-A Rochester. In 22 minor league starts, he was a combined 7-8 with a 2.54 ERA as he earned a call-up to the big leagues.

Following Sunday’s stellar outing, Duffey contended that his arm feels healthy enough to pitch again this season if the Twins ask him to.

“Whatever they need from me, I‘m going to try and do,” Duffey said. “I feel great. I‘m trying to stay as ready as I can be. If they need me to go out there and pitch, I‘m going to go pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-73

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 13-8, 3.48 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 5-4, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer singled in the first inning of Sunday’s game and has now reached base safely in 40 straight games. That is tied with Harmon Killebrew for the second-longest streak in Twins history. Bob Allison holds the team record when he reached base safely in 42 straight games back in 1961.

--RHP Phil Hughes will “most likely” start Wednesday against Cleveland, manager Paul Molitor said Sunday. Hughes returned from the disabled list Tuesday but lasted just three innings in that start, and pitched two innings out of the bullpen in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

--LHP Tommy Milone is dealing with a sore left shoulder, manager Paul Molitor said Sunday. Milone was roughed up in his last start Thursday against the Angels in which he allowed five runs in just 1 1/3 innings.

--RF Torii Hunter extended his hitting streak to nine games with a second-inning home run. It was Hunter’s 21st homer of the year, the most he’s hit in a season since he hit 23 with the Angels back in 2011. He also has three homers in his last six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s all you can do is try to convince these guys, some of the younger guys, and try to get them to believe that you can get it done. I‘m thinking they’re starting to believe. I like it. Don’t you?” -- Twins RF Torii Hunter, after Minnesota snapped a five-game losing streak to keep its wild card hopes alive.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 16 and reported no issues. He threw a simulated game Sept. 18 and is expected to report to the instructional league in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 21. He could pitch again this season if he experiences no setbacks.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

RHP J.R. Graham

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson