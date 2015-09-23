Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- In what has been a year of revival for the Minnesota Twins, who find themselves just three games out of the second wild-card spot in the American League with two weeks remaining, there is hope for the future on the horizon.

The Twins’ Double-A affiliate in Chattanooga won the Southern League championship on Monday night, defeating the Biloxi Shuckers 4-0, winning the best-of-5 series 3-2.

It’s quite the introduction to Chattanooga for the organization, which counted the Lookouts as an affiliate for the first year this season after leaving New Britain, Conn., following the 2014 campaign.

For Chattanooga, it’s their first Southern League championship since 1988, when they were an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

“It’s nice when you change affiliates and in the first year you win a championship,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said.

The championship speaks volumes about manager Doug Mientkiewicz, a former Twins first baseman now in his third year as a manager in the club’s minor league system. Last year, he led the team’s Class A team in Fort Myers, Fla. to the Florida State League championship.

“Minor league managers don’t have the luxury of calling the shots of who’s going to be on the roster at any given time during the season. He found a way to gather whoever he had and getting them to believe they could win and they did,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Especially when they are split (seasons) like that, the personnel he had was vastly different than the team he took into the playoff run.”

A finalist for the Twins’ managerial opening last winter before the job was given to Molitor, Mientkiewicz could be a candidate for the several managerial openings in the majors expected this offseason.

“He’s a good managerial prospect. He’s a guy that is ultimately going to be a good big-league manager,” Ryan said. “Might be sooner rather than later for all I know.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-73

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-14, 3.44 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 10-9, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana pitched seven-plus innings of one-run ball on Tuesday. He scattered five hits and a walk while striking out seven for his sixth win this season and fourth in his last five starts. The veteran right hander has lasted at least seven innings in all five starts over that span, accumulating an ERA of 1.86 in 29 innings with 39 strikeouts and eight walks.

--CF Aaron Hicks went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple. The three-base hit was the sixth of his career. Combined with his double later in the game, it was the first time this season Hicks has had multiple extra-base hits in the same game and fifth time in his career.

--1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. The double extended his streak of reaching base safely to 41 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Twins history, one behind Bob Allison, who had a 42-game streak in 1961.

--2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the third inning. It was his 68th extra-base hit of the season and 71st RBI, which matches his career high set last season. With one more RBI, he will tie Chuck Knoblauch’s team record for RBIs in a season by a second baseman.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody was on top of me telling me what we needed to fix. We worked on it and worked on and now we’ve had good results.” -- Twins RHP Ervin Santana.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 16 and reported no issues. He threw a simulated game Sept. 18 and was expected to report to the instructional league in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 21. He could pitch again this season if he experiences no setbacks.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

RHP J.R. Graham

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson

OF Max Kepler