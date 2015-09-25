Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins pitcher Ricky Nolasco has worked hard to rehab an ankle injury that has cost him much of the 2015 campaign.

Now that he’s healthy again, there are no guarantees he will get to see the field as the Twins stay in contention for a wild card spot in the American League.

Nolasco, who is expected to be activated off the 60-day disabled list as soon as this weekend, will head to the bullpen and work in relief for the Twins. If he’s able to pitch again this season, it’s likely it will be in a relief role.

”You can use your imagination as well as me,“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said when asked what kind of situation he could see using Nolasco this season. ”There’s no disrespect intended, I don’t know how these games are going to unfold. You’re at a stage of the season where you might try and use a guy like him if your starter has a rough outing, usually you try and give yourself a chance because you can’t concede anything.

“It might take some unusual circumstances to find a way to get him in. Hopefully, if we blow somebody out, we could find a way to get him to pitch, but you don’t know how that’s going to play out.”

Nolasco hasn’t pitched since May 31 and while his ERA wasn’t anything special (5.51), he had pitched mostly well in six starts in May, going 5-0 with a 4.25 ERA in those starts.

Take away his first start of the season, where he was touched for six runs in three innings, and his last one where he allowed two runs in one inning before being lifted because of the injury, and Nolasco had a sub-4 ERA and a win in each start.

Nolasco could also prove valuable for a staff in need of another playoff tested veteran. He’s pitched just once in the postseason, but been in many pennant chases over the years with the Marlins and Dodgers.

The veteran right-hander had a surgical procedure in early July that removed a bone fragment from his ankle that had been causing an impingement and has been rehabbing since. He spent time this week with the Twins instructional league team in Fort Myers, Fla. rounding back into game shape.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-10, 4.16 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-3, 6.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. It was the shortest outing of the season for Gibson and just the third time (31 starts) he did not pitch at least five innings. Gibson also allowed multiple home runs in an outing for only the second time this season.

--1B Joe Mauer worked an eighth-inning walk, extending his streak of games reaching base to 43, a new franchise record. The previous record of 42 belonged to Bob Allison set in 1961. Mauer’s streak is the longest active streak in baseball and is the third-longest in the league this season.

--RF Torii Hunter was 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the seventh inning. The 22 home runs are the most he’s hit in a season since he hit 23 in 2011. His blast was his 37th against Cleveland in his career, the most against any opponent. In 15 games since Sept. 6, Hunter is hitting .367 with four homers, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored.

--LF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The blast was his 12th of the season and 10th at Target Field. He is hitting .322 in 58 games at home this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have a feel for anything, honestly. Just wasn’t executing pitches. Other than the second inning, that was the case tonight.” --Twins RHP Kyle Gibson

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 16. He threw a simulated game Sept. 18, and then threw to hitters Sept. 21 in Fort Myers, Fla. He rejoined the Twins on Sept. 23, and he might pitch out of the bullpen before the season ends.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Logan Darnell

RHP J.R. Graham

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson

OF Max Kepler