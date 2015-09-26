Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Count the Minnesota Twins out (again), but do so at your own risk.

Minnesota got discounted as a factor in the American League Central Division after getting swept by Detroit in the first three games of the season, getting outscored 22-1, and dropping six of its first seven.

“They certainly weren’t on people’s radar at the start of the season,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Friday before his Tigers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Twins, 6-4, on a two-run home run by left fielder Rajai Davis off former closer Glen Perkins in the eighth.

But after that 1-6 start to the season, the Twins rebounded smartly and quickly became a surprise factor in the division.

Minnesota has been dismissed more times than a high school athlete playing spring sports but despite the loss remained 1 1/2 games out of the second wild-card berth when Houston, current holder of that playoff slot, lost to the Texas Rangers.

“This one hurts,” manager Paul Molitor of Minnesota said. “We had it set up fairly well for the last nine outs. We have to move on. We can’t control what other people are doing.”

Like every team, the Twins went through a fade period but have picked it up some down the stretch.

”I’d like to say (designated hitter Miguel) Sao gave them an injection but they were pretty good before that,“ Ausmus said. ”Maybe it’s Torii (Hunter).

“Also, they’ve had a couple guys that have kind of broken out like (center fielder Aaron) Hicks. (First baseman Joe) Mauer is doing what he does. (Third baseman Kevin) Plouffe is having a nice year. (Southpaw Glen) Perkins before his injury was the best closer in the league.”

Minnesota has two more games in Detroit, four at Cleveland, also contending for the second wild-card spot, and then three at home against Kansas City.

Tough, but still might want to hold off on counting the Twins out.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-75

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 4-1, 3.15 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-10, 5.21 ERA)

--RHP Tyler Duffey faces a team for a second time for the first time in his major league career Saturday when he pitches against the Detroit Tigers. Duffey faced Detroit on Sept. 20 and got the win after working 6 1/3 innings and allowing just one run on seven hits and a pair of walks. The rookie is making his ninth career start. Duffey is 1-1 away from Target Field with a 4.98 ERA.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey lasted five innings Friday night and left having allowed one run on six hits. Minnesota was leading, 4-1, when manager Paul Molitor brought in RHP Blaine Boyer but Detroit rallied late for a 6-4 win. Molitor said Pelfrey got a little wobbly in the fifth.

--LHP Glen Perkins has had health issues this season, which have impacted his performance. Perkins worked an inning Friday night and took the loss to drop to 2-5. Perkins allowed a two-run double to DH Victor Martinez in the seventh that tied the score and a two-run home run on a flat 3-2 slider with two out in the eighth hit by LF Rajai Davis that gave Detroit the win, 6-4. “He had a rough night,” manager Paul Molitor said. “He couldn’t find the plate to (1B Miguel) Cabrera (walk) and then (DH Victor) Martinez, who has had some success against him, hit a bullet.” Perkins has lost his closer’s role but Molitor said “he’s still one of my better options at the end of a game.”

--LF Eddie Rosario continues to impress for the Twins. Rosario hit a three-run triple when Minnesota scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning of a 6-4 loss to Detroit on Friday night. “We were fortunate to get those four runs in the one inning,” manager Paul Molitor said. Rosario now has 15 triples, most by a Minnesota rookie, and most by a first-year player since Ray Lankford of St. Louis had 15 in 1991. He’s also the first player with 15 triples and 15 outfield assists since OF Johnny Callison of Philadelphia hit 16 triples and had 21 assists in 1965.

--1B Joe Mauer saw his streak of reaching base stopped at 43 straight games Friday night when he went 0-for-3. Mauer did have a sacrifice bunt in the sixth that he came close to beating out for a single. The streak is a club record.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday and manager Paul Molitor said he will pitch out of the bullpen. Nolasco last started May 31 but was out due to a right ankle impingement that required surgery on July 13. In seven starts for the Twins, Nolasco was 5-1 with a 5.51 ERA.

--LHP Logan Darnell was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday to make room for RHP Ricky Nolasco on the roster. Darnell was recalled from the minors Sept. 4 but had not yet appeared in a game for Minnesota this season. Darnell has been battling pneumonia since shortly after being called up and was not expected to pitch again this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to move on. We can’t control what other people are doing.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after the 6-4 loss to the Tigers Friday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 16. He threw a simulated game Sept. 18, and then threw to hitters Sept. 21 in Fort Myers, Fla. He rejoined the Twins on Sept. 23, and was activated Sept. 25.

--LHP Logan Darnell (pneumonia) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. Darnell has been battling pneumonia since shortly after being called up and was not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Ricky Nolasco

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson

OF Max Kepler