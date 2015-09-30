Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- For the Minnesota Twins, it is baby steps, and maybe even more than that in one rejuvenating season. The Twins’ 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night improved their record to 81-75. That guarantees the Twins will snap a streak of four consecutive years with a losing record.

The last time the Twins finished with a winning record was 2010, when they won the American League Central with a record of 94-68. The worst they could finish this year would be 81-81. The best they could finish would be to maneuver into the second wild-card spot in the last week of the season.

With Tuesday’s game against the Indians rained out, the Twins sit 1 1/2 games behind the Angels in the race for the second wild-card spot. The Astros are a half game behind the Angels.

But the Twins are clearly the most surprising team in the playoff hunt.

After winning 94 games in 2010, the Twins averaged 97 losses in each of the next four years, prior to this year’s surprising run at a playoff spot. The Twins will play three more games with Cleveland in this series, including a doubleheader on Wednesday, then finish the regular season with three games at home against Kansas City.

“This was a good win for us. A great way to start the last week of the season,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor of the win over Cleveland on Monday.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position,” said Trevor Plouffe. “We’re looking forward to the rest of this week.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-75

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 10-11, 3.96 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 14-11, 3.44 ERA); Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-10, 4.09 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 6-3, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Torii Hunter needs three more doubles to become the 61st player in history with 500 doubles.

--Rookie OF Eddie Rosario is tied for the major league lead with 16 outfield assists, the most by a Twins rookie since Kirby Puckett had 16 in 1984.

--2B Brian Dozier hit 39 doubles. Dozier needs one more to become the third Twins second baseman to reach 40 doubles, joining Chuck Knoblauch (45 in 1994) and Todd Walker (41 in 1998).

--RHP Phil Hughes, the Twins’ scheduled starter, was a late scratch from Monday’s game, due to a virus that has been working its way through the Twins’ clubhouse.

--LHP Tommy Milone was an emergency starter for the Twins Monday. Milone started in place of RHP Phil Hughes, who was a late scratch from the game due to an illness. Milone (9-5) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up two runs on four hits, while not walking a batter in getting the win. “My hat goes off to Tommy,” said manager Paul Molitor. “He gets late notice he’s going to pitch, it’s near the end of the season, he hasn’t pitched in a while, and he’s facing (Corey) Kluber. All those things, but he went out and did his job.”

--3B Trevor Plouffe’s two-run home run on a 1-1 pitch from RHP Corey Kluber, put the big hit in the Twins’ three-run first inning. “Our plan was to be aggressive and not let him get ahead in the count because then he can go to his off-speed stuff,” said Plouffe. “On the home run he threw me a cutter and I was able to put a nice swing on it.” In his career vs. Kluber, Plouffe is 12-for-39 (.308), with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve broken that losing trend, but we’d still like to accomplish more than that this year.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after Minnesota averaged 97 losses in each of last four years, prior to this year’s surprising run at a playoff spot.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Trevor Plouffe (flu) sat out the Sept. 27 game and was a late scratch Sept. 28. He became ill Sept. 25 but played through it.

--LHP Logan Darnell (pneumonia) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. Darnell has been battling pneumonia since shortly after being called up and was not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Ricky Nolasco

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson

OF Max Kepler