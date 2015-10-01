Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- With only a handful of games remaining, the heat of the wild-card race, the pressure of a late-season push for a spot in the playoffs, and the frustration of getting blown out when they had a chance to sweep a doubleheader bubbled over for the Minnesota Twins in their 10-2 loss to Cleveland Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Twins won the first game 7-1 and were in position to win two games in one day, which would have given them a huge playoffs push. Instead, they got routed by the Indians, then had to endure some ill-conceived theatrics by Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez.

After hitting a three-run home run off Ricky Nolasco in the eighth inning that turned a 7-1 rout into a 10-1 rout, Ramirez admired his home run before running to first base, but not before flipping his bat toward the Minnesota dugout.

Needless to say, the Twins were not amused. Manager Paul Molitor and several Twins players could be seen yelling at Ramirez as he circled the bases and crossed home plate. “Some of our people thought that was over the top and disrespectful, so we reacted,” said Molitor.

“To pull a (bleep bleep) move like that, he’ll get his, don’t worry,” Nolasco said.

Indians manager Terry Francona wasn’t a big fan of Ramirez’s act, either. “Good swing, poor judgement. Hitting the home run was good enough. He’ll learn. Hopefully not the hard way, but he’ll learn,” said Francona.

If there was a bright side for the Twins, it was that the Angels, who lead in the race for the second wild-card spot, lost to Oakland, so even though they only split their doubleheader, the Twins still picked up a half game on the Angels.

“We didn’t get a sweep, but the Angels didn’t win, they finally had a hiccup,” said Molitor. “We’re a game behind them, but we live for another day, that’s for sure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 5-1, 3.14 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 11-12, 4.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Torii Hunter has more career games played, hits, runs scored, and doubles against Cleveland than any active player. Hunter is hitting .433 (13-30) with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs at Progressive Field this year.

--RHP Kyle Gibson, who pitched six scoreless innings to get the win in the first game of the doubleheader, has made 73 career starts for the Twins. The Twins have won 35 of those games, and in those 35 games, Gibson has a 1.65 ERA.

--RHP Tyler Duffey, who in his last three starts is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA, will start for the Twins in Thursday’s series finale.

--LHP Tommy Milone, who pitched well and was the winning pitcher Monday over Cleveland, his first start in 11 days, will remain in the rotation. Milone will start Saturday’s game vs. Kansas City. Manager Paul Molitor said he is undecided on the team’s Sunday starter. “We all hope Sunday is a meaningful game, so we could go with someone on short rest,” Molitor said. “We’ll consider all of our options.”

--RHP Phil Hughes threw a bullpen session. Hughes was scratched from his scheduled start Monday due to a virus. Hughes then pitched a scoreless inning in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. “I don’t think he’s 100 percent physically yet. He got through the inning but it was a little bit of a struggle for him,” manager Paul Molitor said.

--RHP Trevor May, who has been bothered by a sore back, threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday. His last appearances was Sept. 26.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t get a sweep, but the Angels didn’t win, they finally had a hiccup. We’re a game behind them, but we live for another day, that’s for sure.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after splitting the doubleheader Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor May (sore back) threw a successful bullpen session Sept. 30. His last appearances was Sept. 26.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (flu) became ill Sept. 26 but played through it. He sat out Sept. 27 and was a late scratch Sept. 28.

--LHP Logan Darnell (pneumonia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Ricky Nolasco

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson

OF Max Kepler