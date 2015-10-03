Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Few would have expected it, but the final weekend of the regular season has arrived and the Minnesota Twins are in the thick of the postseason hunt in the American League.

With two games remaining, the Twins are two games back of the Houston Astros for the second wild-card spot in the American League, tied with the Los Angeles Angels. Minnesota lost game one of their series with Kansas City by a 3-1 score.

Despite being in the midst of the playoff race, Twins manager rookie manager Paul Molitor has not let his mind go to the postseason just yet, instead focusing on the weekend in front of him.

As much as he’d like to get guys ready for the playoffs, the Twins still have business to take care of against the Royals. They also need some help from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who lost to the Astros Friday.

For now, Molitor said he’s soaking in the experience.

“It’s certainly a lot of fun playing meaningful games here the last week of September,” Molitor said. “In spring training, you’re not sure how the season is going to unfold.”

No matter what happens for the Twins this weekend, it’s been a remarkable turnaround for a club expected by most to bring up the rear of the American League Central Division. Minnesota, which had lost at least 90 games each of the last four seasons, is already assured of a winning record no matter what.

But the skipper said it is fun to think about what might be next week, even if that means letting his mind drift past this weekend.

“I can’t get ahead of the importance of winning today,” Molitor said. “(But) it would be foolish for that not to be in your mind as far as how many pitchers you need for a one-day situation. You don’t want to cram at the last minute in case you get that opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 12-8, 4.20 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 9-5, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in what likely was his last outing of the 2015 season. Santana took the loss, his first since Aug. 19, but is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA in seven starts since (all quality starts). His 110 pitches on Friday were the second most he has thrown all season.

--CF Aaron Hicks went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in the second inning. His hit snapped an 0-for-12 streak at the plate. In 48 games at Target Field this season, Hicks is hitting .306 with 23 RBIs.

--LF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Rosario has now scored in five consecutive games and has crossed the plate in seven of eight games. Rosario is hitting .321 in home games this season.

--1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. He has reached base in 50 of his last 51 games and he has multiple hits in four of his last seven games. Mauer is hitting .338 with three doubles and one homer in 17 games against the Royals this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All we can do is just keep battling and see what happens. This one is a tough one to swallow.” -- Twins RF Torii Hunter, after the loss to the Royals Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Logan Darnell (pneumonia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Phil Hughes

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Trevor May

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP A.J. Achter

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Ricky Nolasco

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Miguel Sano

INF Kennys Vargas

INF/OF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Aaron Hicks

DH Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson

OF Max Kepler