Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor made it clear what his team needs to improve on after they dropped the series finale to the Orioles on Thursday.

The Twins scored two runs for the third straight game, struck out 12 times and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in a 4-2 loss that dropped them to 0-3 on the season.

Minnesota struggled in all those areas throughout the first three games. The Twins struck out 35 times in the series and went 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position.

“We scored six runs,” Molitor said. “The strikeouts were significant. The one thing we were able to do last year was capitalize on opportunities, comparably when we didn’t have as many as some other teams. I think it’s one of those things that builds early.”

Molitor doesn’t want the team to start pressing too soon, so he’s going to keep an eye on it.

The Twins put runners in scoring position in four innings Thursday but scored only one run. Molitor wants them to remember they’ve got plenty of time to get everything straight.

“Guys get up there and they are grinding -- almost too hard even though we are only three games in,” Molitor said.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-3

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 13-8, 4.08 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was moved down to third in the batting order after hitting second in the first two games, and manager Paul Molitor’s move worked nicely. Mauer got his 1,700th career hit with a first-inning homer and went 2-for-4 overall. He now has 757 RBIs and needs one more to tie Gary Gaetti for seventh in franchise history.

--RHP Phil Hughes has talked about wanting to improve over last year, and even though he was the losing pitcher Thursday as Minnesota fell 4-2 in Baltimore, he pitched well. Hughes gave up three runs on six hits in six-plus innings. Molitor pulled him in the seventh with a 2-1 lead but runners on first and third with no outs -- and both of them scored. “Leaving with a chance for their go-ahead run on base is not a good feeling, especially with nobody out,” Hughes said.

--RHP Trevor May entered after RHP Phil Hughes got pulled -- and following a 21-minute rain delay -- with two on and no outs in the seventh with Minnesota leading Baltimore 2-1. He threw a wild pitch on his second pitch, letting the Orioles tie the game. That frustrated May, who pitched well in the series. “After the first (pitch), I realized it was slick, and my foot slipped a little bit,” he said. “I thought I fixed it without throwing a pitch. But that’s up to me. If I‘m slipping, I have to say something. Unfortunately, I paid for it.”

--SS Eduardo Escobar finished 2015 on a roll, batting .286 over the final 56 games. He is still going well at the start of 2016, finishing the Orioles series 5-for-12 overall. He banged out four doubles.

--CF Byron Buxton is one of the young players the Twins are hoping for big things from this year. He helped on offense and defense in Thursday, driving in one run with a groundout and robbing Jonathan Schoop of a home run with a leaping catch at the fence in the fifth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "The strikeouts were significant. The one thing we were able to do last year was capitalize on opportunities. Guys get up there and they are grinding -- almost too hard even though we are only three games in." -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the Twins capped a frustrating series by striking out 12 times and going just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position during a 4-2 loss at Baltimore on Thursday.