Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While waiting to learn the severity of the leg injury to outfielder Danny Santana, the Twins promoted outfielder Max Kepler from Triple-A Rochester.

Santana suffered a strained right hamstring while playing center field Saturday night and left in the sixth inning and was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

“We’ll be optimistic that no tears are involved,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “A lot of times the first day or two, 48 hours, you get a little better idea of the severity of the strain, slight pull or whatever you want to call it. We put him on the DL so we would have at least 15 days to know.”

Molitor indicated Santana would undergo further medical examinations when the club returns Monday to Minnesota.

Santana hit .167 in four games before the injury.

“We also saw in spring training, when Danny’s playing relaxed baseball, he’s a disruptive player on the offensive side, both being that he’s a switch hitter, the short game, the base running, and, so, it’s tough to replace that. He’s got a little bit of a unique gift set as far as how we want to use him.”

Molitor said the German-born Kepler would primarily be used as a defensive replacement and possibly as a pinch-runner.

“You’ve got to find the right time to give him the opportunity to contribute, but there’s no question I will consider using him late in defensive situations,” Molitor said.

RECORD: 0-6

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 0-0, 3.18 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

--OF Max Kepler, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester, was the 2015 Southern League MVP, hitting .322 with 32 doubles, 13 triples, nine home runs, 71 RBIs, 76 runs and a .417 on-base percentage in 112 games with Double-A Chattanooga. Kepler was forced into action Sunday when RF Miguel Sano was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a third strike call. Kepler went into right field, made a fine catch of Kendrys Morales’ sacrifice fly to the warning track in the ninth and walked in his only plate appearance. Whether Kepler gets many starts remains to be seen. “I‘m hoping that the guys we consider to be our starting outfielders play better and then I won’t need to change it up very much,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I like people who can play every day and contribute, but I don’t have a number of games set for Max’s stint here.”

--CF Byron Buxton put down a bunt single in the ninth, but struck out in the first inning. Buxton, who is hitting .158 in six games, has struck out 11 times in 19 at-bats. Sano has also struck out 11 times in 19 at-bats.

--1B Byung Ho Park struck out four times, including with the bases loaded to end the ninth. Park has struck out 11 times in 18 at-bats.

--DH Joe Mauer reached base in his final six plate-appearances of the series. He singled in his final at-bat Saturday, singled in his first three at-bats Sunday, was hit by a pitch in the seventh and intentionally walked in the ninth. Mauer ranks first among opponents with 55 walks at Kauffman Stadium. He has 107 hits in 83 games at Kansas City. He is a career .344 hitter at The K.

--3B Eduardo Nunez made his first start of the season and went 4-for-4, matching his career high for hits. It was his third four-hit game, his first since Sept. 3, 2014 against the White Sox.

--RHP Kyle Gibson starts the Monday home opener against the White Sox. He is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in six career starts against Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: They put pressure on you. That’s their thing. They don’t strike out much. You see what happens when you don’t strike out. They manage to put the ball in play and things happen. It builds up over the course of the game. Yes, that’s why they won the World Series and went the year before.” -- Twins reliever Glen Perkins, who could not hold a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning against the Royals Sunday. Kansas City went on to win in the 10th inning.

