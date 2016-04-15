Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Desperate for some added pop to their lineup, the Minnesota Twins announced the signing of outfielder David Murphy to a minor league contract Thursday.

Murphy will report to Triple-A Rochester and likely be in the lineup, but his stay in the minor leagues isn’t expected to last long.

The Twins have struggled mightily over the first 10 days of the regular season are 0-9. They are the only team in the American League with fewer than three wins and their offense, which has scored 14 runs, was the only team in the league with fewer than 20.

“We felt pretty good leaving spring training the way we were and so far it hasn’t gone too well. So we gotta have alternatives as well,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “This is a situation where a guy is out there and our reports on him are good.”

Murphy was one of the final cuts in spring training for the Boston Red Sox, who like the Twins, train in Fort Myers, Fla. Ryan said he liked the group he had coming north when the season began, but young outfielders Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario have struggled early. Right fielder Miguel Sano has also struggled at the plate but was such a force as a rookie, he is expected to get more leash in 2016.

Twins skipper Paul Molitor hasn’t hesitated to remove Sano late in games in favor of a defensive replacement, making extra help in the outfield a bonus. Minnesota also has outfielders Oswaldo Arcia, Max Kepler and Danny Santana on the roster, although Santana is on the disabled list.

“He’s a good hitter and he has been a good hitter for quite a long time. The guy is available, and we’re struggling, so we signed him,” Ryan said. “We’re not doing too well here. We thought about it back in late March when he was let go. He was playing three miles away from us, we certainly were watching Boston, like we do every club. And he had a decent spring.”

Murphy is a career .274 hitter in 10 major league seasons. He hit a combined .283 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs in 391 at-bats with the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Angels last year.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-9

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 0-2, 3.86 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF David Murphy signed a minor league contract with the Twins and will report to Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Murphy, who spent spring training with the Red Sox, is a career .274 hitter in 10 major league seasons. He hit a combined .283 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs in 391 at-bats with the Indians and the Angels last season.

--CF Byron Buxton was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third inning Thursday. He stayed in the game momentarily and stole a base, but he was lifted for Max Kepler following the half-inning. X-rays on Buxton’s left hand were negative, and Buxton was diagnosed with a contusion. He is considered day-to-day.

--LHP Taylor Rogers entered the game in the ninth inning, making his major league debut. He allowed one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday when LHP Glen Perkins was placed on the disabled list with a shoulder strain.

--RHP Ervin Santana allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six. Dating back to last season, Santana has lasted at least seven innings in eight of his last 10 starts -- one of which was a rain-shortened, two-inning outing in Baltimore earlier this season. He went six innings in Kansas City in his second start on April 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s getting harder to kind of come up with words. It’s kind of the repetitive story day to day. We’re just trying to find a way to put some numbers on the board offensively, but it’s just not happening right now.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, whose team is off to an 0-9 start.