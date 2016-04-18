Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

Twins’ Sano learns right field on the job

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the big question marks for the Minnesota Twins this season was whether second-year slugger Miguel Sano would be able to handle the rigors of playing right field, a position he never played in his life before spring training.

At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds (at least), Sano isn’t your typical outfielder. A shortstop when he was signed as a 16-year old out of the Dominican Republic, Sano grew as he advanced through the Twins’ minor league system.

And grew. And grew.

Eventually, the club moved him to third base and started working with him at first base as well. With Trevor Plouffe and Joe Mauer keeping spots in the corner infield, Sano was penciled in mostly at designated hitter as a rookie last season.

During the summer, the club signed slugging first baseman Byung Ho Park, but with Mauer at first, Park took the everyday DH spot.

Instead of moving Mauer to right, which was suggested by some, the club chose to move Sano there.

“Joe is a good first baseman, and we think Sano is going to be a good right fielder,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “Instead of putting two guys into different spots, we put one guy into a different spot. That was our thought process.”

The club’s patience with the move was tested Friday against the Los Angeles Angels when Yunel Escobar popped out to shallow right field. Eduardo Nunez, filling in at second base for Brian Dozier, retreated to make the play while Sano charged in hard from right.

The two collided hard, with Nunez getting the worst of it, perhaps not surprisingly.

Ryan had one thought as he watched the play from the GM booth: “Not good. You could see that one developing.”

After staying down for a minute, Nunez popped to his feet and stayed in the game, as did Sano.

”Thankfully we got through it and hopefully we don’t have to experience that,“ Ryan said. ”But you know it’s gonna happen. You’re gonna have that over the course of a season on any club.

“It’s just one of those things that’s going to happen whether you’re a first-year player or a 10th-year player.”

Sano went 1-for-2 and scored a run Sunday in the Twins’ 3-2, 10-inning win over the Angels. He is hitting .179 on the season with a .304 on-base percentage, no homers and two RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-9

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 0-2, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Danny Santana’s strained right hamstring is progressing enough to where he may be ready to go on a rehab assignment next week. Santana has two hits in 12 at-bats this season and also has a stolen base.

--CF Byron Buxton is nearly fully recovered from the bruised left hand sustained when he was hit by a pitch against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Buxton, who was used as a defensive replacement over the weekend, is experiencing less pain when he swings the bat.

--1B Joe Mauer had two hits, including a pair of singles. His single in the seventh inning was the 1,713th hit of his career, tying him for fifth on the Twins’ all-time list with Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew.

--RHP Kyle Gibson allowed two runs on four hits and a pair of walks over seven innings while striking out four on Sunday. Gibson remains winless in six career starts against the Angels, but lowered his career ERA against them from 7.18 to 6.21.

--3B Trevor Plouffe left the game at the conclusion of the 10th inning. Plouffe, who walked to start the frame, clutched at his side as he was rounding second base with two outs. Prior to the injury, Plouffe was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, raising his batting average to .302. He was diagnosed with a right intercostal strain and is considered day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looks like he’s a lot more confident. He didn’t give in there with two strikes; he used the whole field and got the game-winner.” -- Twins manager, on OF Oswaldo Arcia’s game-winning hit on Sunday.

