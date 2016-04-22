Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The sample size has been small, but Ricky Nolasco has been a model of consistency for the Minnesota Twins this season.

The veteran right-hander came through again for the Twins on Thursday afternoon, holding the Brewers to just a run over 6 1/3 innings to earn his third victory in as many starts this season.

“It starts with your starting pitcher,” manager Paul Molitor said. “Ricky’s had three good outings for us. He stopped a two-game slide. It’s nice to get out of here with a win.”

Nolasco is coming off a frustrating 2015 season, his second under a four-year deal with the Twins signed in December 2013 -- that was plagued by injury. He made just one start before landing on the disabled list with an inflamed right elbow and won five straight after returning to the team May 2 but landed back on the disabled list on June 4 with an ankle injury that required surgery and kept him on the shelf until early September.

In all, Nolasco went 5-2 with a 6.75 ERA in nine appearances for the Twins, but reported to camp feeling good and is performing the way he expected.

“No doubt in my mind,” Nolasco said. “I‘m feeling good. I just have to keep working in between starts and try to go get them again on Tuesday.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 0-2, 3.57 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 0-0, 0.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Danny Santana will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Fort Myers. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Santana will make starts at third base, center field and right field during his rehab stint. The Twins put Santana on the disabled list April 10 due to a right hamstring injury.

--C Kurt Suzuki got a day off Thursday, as is usually the case for day games following night games, but manager Paul Molitor said Suzuki would get extra benefits from the rest after getting struck in the head by a foul tip the night before. Molitor said Suzuki reported some numbness in the face but passed the Major League Baseball concussion protocol and didn’t report any lingering effects Thursday.

--OF Miguel Sano had two hits, including a solo home run, and two RBIs on Thursday to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 8-for-18 during that streak and also has reached base safely in his past 11 games. Manager Paul Molitor said he wasn’t inclined to move Sano to third base while Danny Santana and Trevor Plouffe work their way back from injuries.

--INF Jorge Polanco got his first start of the season Thursday, spelling Eduardo Nunez at third base in the Twins’ 8-1 victory over the Brewers. Polanco went 1-for-4 with a double and a run. He was called up earlier in the week from Triple-A Rochester, where he batted .316 with three triples and a home run with two RBIs in 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was good. We got two right out of the gate and gave him a lead. (Brewers OF Ryan) Braun had a really nice series, and his double got them on the board, but after that, he kind of settled in. I think he’s still kind of searching for his curve, but his slider was there for him and he threw enough fastballs to keep them honest.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, on RHP Ricky Nolasco, who pitched the Twins to an 8-1 win over the Brewers on Thursday.