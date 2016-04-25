Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- So where do the Minnesota Twins go from here?

Physically, the Twins will head home to begin a series with the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

And mentally? That may be another story. The standings will show that Minnesota is 5-14 overall even though the Twins had won five of their last 10 games going into Sunday’s series finale at Washington.

But the Twins gave up the lead twice late in the game and lost, 6-5, as Chris Heisey hit a walkoff homer in the last of the 16th against Michael Tonkin.

“To not be able to come out on top is frustrating,” Tonkin said.

The Nationals tied the game at 5-5 in the 15th when a relief pitcher -- Oliver Perez -- put down a surprise bunt with two outs. Twins catcher John Ryan Murphy threw the ball away and Danny Espinosa came in to score the tying run.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he had no problem with Murphy being aggressive and not waiting to see if the ball rolled foul.

“If he makes the play the game is over,” Molitor said. “He was trying to end the game.”

The day already began on the wrong note when Ervin Santana was not able to pitch due to a sore lower back. Tyler Duffey was called up from Triple-A Rochester to start, then he had to leave the game in the fifth inning when he was hit with a line drive off the bat of Matt den Dekker.

“I was confident in what I was doing,” said Duffey, who said he was sorry to let down the bullpen on what turned out to be a long day. “It was a tough day. You are on the edge of your seat.”

Ironically, Duffey said he started for Rochester earlier this month on the anniversary of the 33-inning game played in Rochester in 1981 against Pawtucket. That game began on April 18, 1981, went into the morning of April 19 and then was finished in June of 1981.

At least for the Twins, they did not lose in 33 innings on Sunday. And the game didn’t span parts of two calendar days.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 2-1, 1.47 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-1, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana (sore lower back) did not make his scheduled start Sunday after he got hurt during batting practice Friday and went back to the team hotel. Manager Paul Molitor said before Sunday’s game that Santana would most likely throw a bullpen session before coming back to the rotation, perhaps this coming weekend. “While he’s better today, feeling better and going out there and pitching 100 pitches in a big league game are different,” Molitor said. “So I‘m not going to rush it.”

--INF/OF Danny Santana is close to returning from the DL, according to manager Paul Molitor. He went on the DL on April 9 with a right hamstring strain. He went hitless in three at-bats Saturday for Class A Fort Myers in a rehab assignment after going 0-for-3 Friday. He was 2-for-4 Sunday with a home run for Fort Myers and could be in Minnesota on Monday for the series with the Cleveland Indians.

--RHP Tyler Duffey was called up from Triple-A to make the start Sunday against Washington. He left the game for precautionary reasons with a right arm contusion after he was hit by a liner to lead off the fifth by Matt den Dekker, who had homered in the first against Duffey. He gave up five hits and one run in four innings plus one batter and did not figure in the decision. “I was confident in what I was doing. I just kept throwing my game,” he said. He won five games last year in his first big league season but did not pitch well in spring training and didn’t make the team. Duffey, from Houston, made three starts at Rochester before he was called up. He was teammates at Rice with Washington’s Anthony Rendon, a third baseman. Rendon was 0-for-2 against Duffey.

--3B/OF Miguel Sano made his first start of the season at third on Saturday but was back in right field on Sunday. He was 1-for-7 as his average fell to .239. At the plate, he has three homers in the last week. “I have been working really hard. I have been trying to hit the ball in the gap,” said Sano, who hit a long homer to right-center on Friday in Washington off reliever Felipe Rivero.

--1B Joe Mauer entered Sunday as the league leader in on-base average. He reached in his first 18 games this season. He did not start but came on as a pinch-hitter and was 1-for-3 and is hitting .328.

--3B Eduardo Nunez had a huge day on Sunday, with four hits in the 16-inning loss to the Nationals. He also had a steal and scored the go-ahead run in the 15th inning. He is now hitting .432 this season after he began the day hitting .405.

--OF Max Kepler came on as a reserve on Sunday after he made his second career start on Saturday. He was hitless in two at-bats and is hitting .167. Kepler, 23, began this year as the No. 3 prospect in the Minnesota system according to Baseball America. Kepler was called up to the Twins on April 10 when Danny Santana went on the disabled list and he made his second start in the outfield in his major league career on Sunday in Washington. “It has always been one of my dreams come true to play in the big leagues,” said Kepler, standing in front of his locker at Nationals Park. “It is a big step forward in my career. I expect to see more playing time in the future and get something going.” Rob Antony, the assistant general manager for the Twins, said he it has been a challenge for manager Paul Molitor to find playing time for Kepler in a crowded outfield. “It has been hard to get him in there. Today is a good opportunity to get him in there,” Antony said Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to put this game behind us. Those are tough.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, following Sunday’s wild 16-inning loss to the Nationals.