Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are mired in such a slump that it has started affecting the way guys go about their every-day business.

Take Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers for example.

Down by a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Twins third baseman Miguel Sano drove the ball the other way, landing it just inside the right-field line. The ball bounced off the wall and was promptly retrieved by Detroit’s J.D. Martinez and fired back into the infield.

Instead of cruising into second base and allowing Byung Ho Park, Minnesota’s home-run leader through the first month, a chance to knock him -- or both -- in to extend (or win) the game, Sano rounded second and tried for three.

He was easily thrown out on a relay throw by second baseman Ian Kinsler, who threw a strike to third baseman Mike Aviles to end the game.

“It’s a symptom of where we’re at,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Players get emotional and they try to do more than the situation calls for. There’s no advantage trying to get to third there.”

Minnesota has lost four in a row and nine of its past 12, all after an 0-9 start, the worst in franchise history. Their 17 losses in the month of April tied a team record.

The Twins had a chance to break that streak with a victory on Sunday, leading early by two runs and through the middle innings by three, until Nick Castellanos’ hit a three-run homer off starter Ricky Nolasco.

Already over 100 pitches, Castellanos was the final man Nolasco was going to face, regardless of the result.

A two-out RBI double by Jarrod Saltalamacchia gave the Tigers a lead but the Twins had new life after Sano’s rocket into the right-field corner.

At least momentarily.

“Not much to say,” Sano said. “I knew I had a double. I made a mistake.”

Already 10 1/2 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central, the question now is whether these mistakes -- and the pressure in trying to correct them -- have put the Twins behind the eight-ball in what was supposed to be a promising summer in the Twin Cities.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-18

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Jose Berrios, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-3, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a single in his first rehab game with Class A Fort Myers on Saturday. Plouffe, on the 15-day DL with an intercostal strain on April 19, could return to the lineup in Houston on Tuesday.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks over 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday but did not figure into the final decision. The five runs allowed were the most he’s given up this season. It was the third time in five games Nolasco hasn’t issued a walk.

--1B Joe Mauer went 3-for-5 with three singles and is now batting .337 this season. Mauer has reached base safely in all 25 games this season, the longest streak in the majors and the third-longest streak in club history. Sunday was his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

--3B Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with a single and two doubles. He has a hit in 12 of his last 14 games since April 17 and is hitting .517 with five doubles, three homers and nine RBIs during that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s just what that lineup does. Any moment, any time in the lineup, they can do that, put a couple guys on and hurt you.” -- Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco, on allowing a game-tying three-run homer to Nick Castellanos in the sixth inning on Sunday.

