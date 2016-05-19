Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Minnesota Twins’ season, by all appearances, has last place written all over it.

The offense ranks last in the American League in runs scored, and the pitching staff ranks last in ERA. The defense hasn’t been much better, including a three-error outing Wednesday in a 6-3 defeat that completed a three-game sweep by the Detroit Tigers.

Manager Paul Molitor and the front office aren’t ready to turn this into a developmental season. That was clear when top pitching prospect Jose Berrios was ticketed to Triple-A Rochester after he failed to get out of the first inning in Detroit on Monday.

“I‘m not on a bandwagon of ‘Lost season. Let’s get these young players some major league experience,'” Molitor said. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me at this stage. I don’t think anybody thinks it’s lost. Maybe some people on the outside do, and they could prove to be right over time. But I‘m not going to let that kid keep going out there until he has a little better idea of what he’s doing with the baseball.”

Highly touted center fielder Byron Buxton also earned a ticket to Rochester late last month after a slow start. He is hitting over .300 in 20 games with the Red Wings, a sign that he may be figuring things out.

Until those young players can make an impact in the majors, the 10-29 Twins will continue to flounder, particularly with the state of their starting staff.

Phil Hughes is 1-6 and battling shoulder fatigue. He exited in the seventh inning of his Tuesday start after giving up his first run of the game. The overtaxed bullpen swiftly gave up six more runs.

“He’s obviously having trouble the more innings he goes out there,” Molitor said.

Kyle Gibson was 0-3 in four starts before landing on the disabled list. Ervin Santana has one win in six starts, and Ricky Nolasco has one victory and a 4.74 ERA in eight outings.

None of those veterans would be considered a No. 1 or No. 2 starter on most other staffs. The only bright spot has been 25-year-old Tyler Duffey, who has a 1.85 ERA in four starts. He will pitch Friday in the second game of a four-game home series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Left-hander Pat Dean will make his first major league start Saturday, mainly due to Berrios’ demotion. Gibson likely will claim that spot when he is ready to be activated.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-29

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-2, 2.89 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 1-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Eduardo Escobar is showing progress from a left groin strain and is expected to begin a rehab stint this weekend. Escobar, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 7, went through an extended workout at Target Field on Tuesday, then flew to Florida. He’ll play for the Class A Fort Myers Miracle this weekend and could be activated early next week. Escobar was batting .237 in 27 games before the injury.

--RHP Ervin Santana will start the opener of a four-game home series against Toronto on Thursday. He’ll be making his third start since coming off the 15-day disabled list after he was sidelined by a back strain. Santana collected his first victory of the season on Saturday, holding Cleveland to one run on five hits in six innings. He has made 17 career starts against the Blue Jays, going 6-7 with a 3.70 ERA.

--INF Eduardo Nunez had two more hits on Wednesday, his seventh multi-hit game of the season. He’s hitting a team-high .340 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 30 games. Nunez will become a utility player again when SS Eduardo Escobar is ready to come off the disabled list but he’ll still receive starts at second, short and third. “He deserves to continue to get a fair amount of playing time,” manager Paul Molitor said. “We’ll see how we can balance that out.”

--RHP Ricky Nolasco lasted just five innings and gave up four runs on nine hits to Detroit on Wednesday but his outing wasn’t as bad as it appeared on paper. A pair of the runs were unearned and a couple of the hits were bloops that should have been caught. He also hurt himself with an errant pickoff throw that led to a run. “Ricky didn’t get what he deserved in terms of us backing him up,” manager Paul Molitor said.

--LF Eddie Rosario irritated manager Paul Molitor when he stole third base with two outs in the seventh at Detroit on Wednesday. The Twins were down 5-1 at that point and Molitor felt it was an unnecessary risk. Joe Mauer ended up striking out after the steal. Rosario was replaced by Darin Mastroianni during the bottom of the inning. “I wanted to get Eddie out of the game at that point,” Molitor said. Rosario, who went 1-for-3, is batting .209.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Rough day for us again. Ricky didn’t get what he deserved in terms of us backing him up. You’ve got to catch the ball, you’ve got to hit the cutoff man. Those kinds of things just jump out at you when you’re playing poorly.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings while taking the loss against the Tigers Wednesday.

==