Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Minnesota Twins haven’t done much to deserve praise this season, but sweeping a series at Seattle was certainly a step in the right direction.

Minnesota’s youth movement showed some maturation as up-and-comers such as Miguel Sano, Eduardo Nunez and Pat Dean joined veteran Joe Mauer in delivering three victories over the AL West-leading Mariners.

“We’re playing good baseball,” Escobar said through a translator over the weekend. “It feels good. We’ve been in a hole for a while.”

A 5-4 win over Seattle on Sunday put the Twins’ season record at 15-34. The thought of getting back in any kind of postseason chase is still a long winning streak away from becoming within reach, but the Twins have started to jell, as evidenced by Minnesota winning four consecutive games for only the second time all season -- and the first time since mid-April.

“We’ve been working hard to be where we are right now,” Twins backup catcher Juan Centeno said after Minnesota beat the Mariners 6-5 Saturday with a game-ending double play in the bottom of the ninth. “We’ve just got to keep grinding and win more games.”

Sano homered in all three games, perhaps giving a glimpse that his big-time talent is beginning to blossom. He has eight home runs since May 11 after going deep just three times over the first month and a half of the season.

“We’ve heaped a lot on him, expectation-wise,” manager Paul Molitor said. “After the way he finished last season (with 14 home runs in August and September), people thought he would just float into this year. ... He tries to do too much at times, and when he just lets it flow, you see what happens.”

Mauer has more history of offensive success, but he had only three home runs on the season entering the Seattle series. Three games later, his total is doubled after he went 5-for-12 with three home runs against the Mariners.

“I feel pretty good,” Mauer said Sunday afternoon. “The last three days I’ve felt like I was really driving the ball using my legs. I was glad to see it go out.”

He is also glad to see his team finally winning again.

“It’s a lot more fun,” Mauer said. “We’ve been playing pretty good as of late. To see the results is nice.”

Teammate Brian Dozier added, “This is kind of how we expected to play coming into the year. Things seem to be flowing now.”

The Twins aim to keep rolling when they open a three-game series against the A’s in Oakland on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-34

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 1-3, 4.17 ERA) at A’s (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-6, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe (right knee) took another day off Sunday but could be back in the lineup sometime during the Oakland series. A weekend MRI showed no serious damage to his bruised MCL, so Plouffe probably won’t need to go on the disabled list.

--RF Miguel Sano homered for the fourth consecutive game Sunday, a solo shot to lead off Sunday’s fourth inning. Sano homered three times in the Seattle series, and he now has a team-high 11 homers on the season.

--1B Joe Mauer capped off quite a series in Seattle with another home run Sunday, his third in as many days. Mauer went 5-for-12 with three home runs and five RBIs in the three-game sweep.

--C Kurt Suzuki took the day off Sunday to recover from concussion-like symptoms that forced him out of Saturday’s game. C Juan Centeno started in his place and hit an RBI double.

--3B Eduardo Nunez went 8-for-14 with a home run and three runs during the three-game Seattle series. He is now hitting .338 for the season.

--2B Brian Dozier took a pitch from Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker off the helmet in the fifth inning Sunday. Dozier went down hard but was able to joke with a trainer and stayed in the game. He finished the day 1-for-3.

--RHP Ervin Santana is coming off his worst start of the season, having been touched up for six runs off nine hits over 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Royals last week. Santana hadn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his seven previous starts. He is scheduled to start when the Twins open a three-game series at Oakland on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good three games. A good series. It’s good to get a sweep.” -- 1B Joe Mauer, after the Twins completed their first sweep in more than a month with a 5-4 win over the Mariners on Sunday.