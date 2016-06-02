Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

Twins looking forward to home cooking

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Minnesota Twins are 8-15 at Target Field this season, but they can't wait to get home after getting swept by the Oakland A's on Wednesday and falling to 7-22 on the road.

The Twins open a 10-game homestand on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field. They'll play 17 of their next 20 games at home. Their only road games during that stretch are June 13-15 against the Los Angeles Angels.

"It's not like we've been world beaters at home either, but I think everyone loves the opportunity to have extended time in the Twin Cities and playing in our park," Twins manager Paul Molitor said before his team's 5-1 loss to Oakland. "We've got those three games out in Anaheim. Other than that we've got a lot of nice series at home coming up. Summertime. School's out. I think we've been playing better, although now we've got to deal with a few more physical problems. I'm looking forward to it, both professionally, being out there in our park, and it's always good for family when we're home more often too."

The Twins lost starting center fielder Danny Santana and starting right fielder Miguel Sano to hamstring injuries in back-to-back games against Oakland on Monday and Tuesday. Both are on the 15-day disabled list.

The Twins recalled outfielders Byron Buxton on Tuesday and Max Kepler on Wednesday from Triple-A Rochester. Buxton started in center field the final two games against Oakland and went 2-for-8 with a double. Kepler was in the starting lineup in right field Wednesday and with 0-for-4 but lined out twice.

Robbie Grossman, who started all three games in left field against Oakland, and Oswaldo Arcia are the only other outfielders on Minnesota's 25-man roster.

"I kind of have an idea of how it might work in general, but I'll try to keep everybody involved at least for a little bit," Molitor said. "We're depleted, and it's not an excuse. I hope someone takes advantage and starts giving me consistency. And they'll see their name in the starting lineup as opposed to extra players if they can do that."

Kepler hit just .167 (2-for-12) in nine games for the Twins earlier this season. Last year he hit .143 (1-for-7) in three games for the Twins.

"I feel more relaxed," Kepler said. "I used to be more jittery when I got up here and couldn't really focus on what I need to do. But now I feel more level."

Buxton, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, hit .156 in 17 games with the Twins earlier this season.

"It was rough," Buxton said. "Definitely not how I wanted to start out. I went down and got myself back together and finally got myself back up here."

Replacing Sano won't be easy. He leads the Twins in home runs with 11 and in RBIs with 27.

"Miguel's absence will be felt until he returns," Molitor said. "We have to find a way to keep on going without our most dangerous weapon."

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-37

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 2-3, 5.31 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 0-3, 6.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Pat Dean (1-2) gave up four runs on nine hits over five innings in his third career major-league start and fifth appearance, a 5-1 loss to Oakland. He struck out three, walked two and threw 81 pitches. In his previous start, Dean gave up two runs on four hits and struck out eight over seven innings in a 7-2 win against Seattle. "The fastball was up a little too much and got more of the plate than I wanted," Dean said. "They took advantage. I had to battle. I chalk it up as a tough day."

--OF Robbie Grossman went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday against Oakland. He has hit safely in eight of his Last 12 games with the Twins and is batting .359 (14-for-39). Grossman has six doubles since May 20.

--OF Max Kepler, who was called up late Tuesday night from Triple-A Rochester, started in right field and hit seventh against Oakland. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts but lined out twice. Kepler traveled from Indianapolis, where Rochester was playing, to Oakland and arrived two hours before first pitch in the 12:35 p.m. game. Kepler hit .282 with four doubles, six triples and one home run in 30 games for the Red Wings this season. He hit .167 (2-for-12) in nine games for the Twins earlier this season. "We're confident in his ability," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He's going to get a chance."

--RF Miguel Sano (strained left hamstring), who was injured Tuesday and placed on the 15-day disabled list, probably will have an MRI exam after the team returns to Minnesota "just to make sure there's no undetected damage as far as tears and things like that," manager Paul Molitor said before Wednesday's game against Oakland. "Big man, big legs. I don't know what we're talking about realistically in terms of length of time being out. Probably get a better gauge in two or three days in how it starts to respond."

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Offensively we didn't have a good series. The offense we saw in Seattle didn't make the trip south." -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after being swept by the A's.