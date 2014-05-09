Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers had their eight-game winning streak halted in Thursday’s home loss to Houston, but hope to start another run when they send Justin Verlander to the mound Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins. The Tigers put up some dizzying numbers during the winning streak, outscoring opponents 51-18 and going 56 innings without trailing in a game. Detroit took three of four from the Twins in Minnesota last month.

A 1-0 victory in 10 innings at Cleveland on Monday gave the Twins three straight victories, but they dropped the final three games against the Indians, including a 9-4 setback in Thursday’s series finale. First baseman Joe Mauer, a three-time batting champion, missed all four games due to back spasms but could be back sometime this weekend. Minnesota shuffled its roster following Thursday’s loss, demoting struggling Chris Herrmann and Pedro Florimon to Triple-A Rochester.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (3-1, 4.72 ERA) vs.Tigers RH Justin Verlander (4-1, 2.68)

In his first season with Minnesota, Hughes has won his last three outings and turned in a quality start in each, yielding a combined six earned runs in 19 1/3 innings. Hughes, who has received 28 runs of support in his four wins, beat Detroit with a season-high seven innings of two-run ball on April 26. He has no answers for two-time MVP Miguel Cabrera, who has a .536 average and five homers in 28 at-bats against Hughes.

Verlander has not been as overpowering as in years past, but is still 4-0 over his last five starts and has yet to permit more than three runs in a game. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Kansas City last time out and wound up allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in seven innings. Verlander is 14-7 with a 3.12 ERA and a pair of complete games in 27 career starts against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is batting .405 with 12 RBIs during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. Mauer is batting .371 lifetime against Verlander.

3. Verlander has allowed only one homer in 47 innings over his first seven starts.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 3