Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers had an eight-game winning streak come to an end in the series finale against Houston on Thursday and suddenly are hoping to keep a losing streak from growing. The Tigers will try to avoid a third consecutive setback when they host the Minnesota Twins in the second of a three-game set. Detroit found runs hard to come by in the opener and is battling a bit of an offensive slump with a total of three runs in back-to-back losses.

The Twins snapped a three-game slide with a 2-1 win in the opener, getting a strong start from Phil Hughes and two-run single from Kurt Suzuki in the seventh off Justin Verlander. The Tigers had their chances but went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position after struggling to 0-for-3 in that situation in Thursday’s loss to the Astros. Reigning two-time MVP Miguel Cabrera was busting out of a slump earlier in the week but is just 1-for-8 with a single and a pair of strikeouts for Detroit in the last two contests.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.50 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Max Scherzer (4-1, 1.72)

Gibson put together one of his best outings Monday at Cleveland, holding the Indians scoreless on two hits over seven innings in a no decision. The 26-year-old let his defense do the work with a season-low one strikeout in that contest. Gibson will be making his first career start against the Tigers and is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA in three outings on the road.

Scherzer made news by turning down a large contract extension offer during spring training but his bet on himself is paying off. The reigning Cy Young Award winner has allowed two or fewer earned runs in all but one of his seven starts and has not allowed a run in 14 innings over the last two turns. Scherzer faced Minnesota three times in 2013 and went 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 1/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer (back spasms) missed his fifth straight game Friday.

2. Detroit CF Austin Jackson has reached base safely in 17 straight games.

3. Minnesota LF Josh Willingham (wrist) will take on-field batting practice Saturday for the first time since going on the disabled list April 7.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 1