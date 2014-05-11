Preview: Twins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers busted out of an offensive slump, with Miguel Cabrera leading the charge, and have won nine of their last 11 games. The Tigers try to make it 10 of 12 when they host the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series. Detroit managed a total of three runs in back-to-back losses but got twice that amount in the second inning alone in Saturday’s 9-3 triumph as Cabrera slugged a three-run homer to cap a rally.

Victor Martinez added another three-run blast and has homered in four of the last six games to give himself a team-leading eight on the season. The veteran slugger had an 11-game hitting streak come to an end in the series opener on Friday but made up for it with a double and the homer in Saturday’s contest. The Twins are losers of four of their last five and have been held to an average of 2.5 runs in the last six contests, but their fortunes should improve with the return of Joe Mauer, who made his first start on Saturday following a five-game absence due to back spasms.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN (Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Samuel Deduno (0-2, 3.42 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.69)

Deduno took Mike Pelfrey’s place in the starting rotation on Tuesday at Cleveland and allowed four runs - three earned - on six hits in five innings to absorb the loss. The Dominican has issued 11 walks in 23 2/3 total frames but has limited the damage by not surrendering a home run. Deduno is 2-2 with a 7.48 ERA in four career starts against Detroit.

Ray was called up to make the first start of his career on Tuesday and responded by holding the Houston Astros to one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out five. The 22-year-old was the main piece that came back from the Washington Nationals over the winter in the trade that sent Doug Fister to the nation’s capital. Ray issued only one walk in his debut and just one of his hits allowed went for extra bases.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mauer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a single in his return on Saturday.

2. Detroit CF Austin Jackson has reached base safely in eight straight games.

3. Minnesota rookie SS Danny Salazar is 6-for-13 with three runs scored in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Twins 4